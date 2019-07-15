The Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel (BCARSP) met on Monday, July 8, at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. Two guests and 16 members enjoyed the meal catered by Rachel Bruning of the Bake Shop in Everest. Mary Finley provided the table decorations, and Sue Carwell supplied the nut cups.
President Betty Robison led the group in saying the Pledge of Allegiance, and Dixie Westervelt offered grace before the meal. Vice President Judy Jones introduced the guest speaker, Kell Smalley, from Associated Member Benefits Advisor (AMBA). Smalley presented a Power Point program that focused on several benefits that are available to members of the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel (KARSP). One benefit that KARSP members may purchase is MASA, which stands for Medical Air Services Association and which provides air and ground transport to members facing medical emergencies.
In the business portion of the meeting, the secretary’s report was accepted with one correction being made, and the treasurer’s report was approved. Brief reports were given by several members who had attended the state convention in June. Gil Bunning, District II representative, presented certificates to members who had donated the most hours in volunteer service during 2018.
In new business, the group decided to again sponsor Welcome Back to School food trays for teachers and staff at the beginning of the school year in August. Seven members volunteered to serve on that committee.
Pres. Robison announced that the KARSP group from Nemaha County has Invited the BCARSP members to join them on Sept. 3 at the Buzz Café in Sabetha to visit with some of the candidates who are running for state office. The meeting adjourned.
Betty Robison furnished the door prizes, which were won by Susan LaCounte and Rosemary Schooler. The next meeting of BCARSP will be held on Sept. 9 at the Carwell Building.
Darlene Rake, Secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.