The Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel met in Horton March 14 at the Lentz Express Catering Building for their regular luncheon program and business meeting.
President Betty Robison welcomed 18 members and one guest to the meeting. Robison led the group in a flag salute, and then a moment of silence to remember those who had passed away recently.
Judy Jones, Vice President, introduced the guest speaker, Kelly Meyer; Community Services Librarian of Morrill Public Library. She informed our members of the many programs Hiawatha Morrill Public Library has to offer besides book rental. The large meeting room at the library has a 70-inch smart board and was reserved by various groups in the community 122 times in just 6 months! Meyer passed out several leaflets advertising events and activities in the coming weeks. Story Walks, Writer’s Group Meetings, Book Clubs, and even a humorous Mark Twain re-enactment lecture coming April 13 are just some of the exciting programs the library brings to Brown County.
One of the programs for students 3rd-grade and up sounded especially fun; The Wildlife Adventures Program. This is an after-school program held in conjunction with Kansas Wildlife & Parks. Alaine Hudlin of KS W&P brings all kinds of animal pelts, taxidermy, and skeletons for kids to touch and feel as they learn. Meyer described an animal-adapted way to play miniature golf. Kids dress up as a Kansas animal, (flippers on their feet & double-vision goggles are sometimes included) and then they try to play miniature golf! This is a fun way for kids to feel what it may be like to function as an animal. Next school year Hudlin will be retiring, so the library is looking for a volunteer; possibly a high school junior or senior to help facilitate the Wildlife Adventures after school hours. The next after school Wildlife Adventures will be April 12 and May 10 at 3:45 pm at Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha.
Morrill Public Library also needs volunteers this summer for the Summer Reading Program. Several days of the week a different age group meets to hear stories and read books. Meyer asked anyone who would like to volunteer to sign up or call the library.
President Betty Robison called the business meeting to order. She thanked Carol and Gil Bunning for the festive St. Patrick’s Day table decorations. Robison also thanked Alisa Britt for the delicious nut cups, and the Calling Committee for their work finalizing the meal count.
Secretary Staci Charles presented copies of the minutes from the last meeting in January. The minutes were approved as written. Treasurer Mary Benson gave the financial report explaining the various funds that are designated for their particular use. The Treasurer’s Report was accepted as presented.
Dixie Westervelt of the Courtesy Committee reported that sympathy cards and get-well cards were mailed to several members. Sue Miller reported that two meat and cheese trays were delivered to the two district school board buildings in appreciation of all they do to help students in Brown County.
Carol Bunning reminded members to turn in all their 2021 volunteer hours to her before May 15. These are sent into the state organization, and the total volunteer hours of retired school personnel is reported to Kansas state legislators each year.
Judy Jones reported that the newly formed Program Committee met, and they have thought of some great programs and speakers to invite to some of our next meetings. Members are encouraged to contact committee members; Judy Jones, Dixie Westervelt, or Carol Bunning if they know of any program or speaker who may be of interest to our group.
Member Rod Clay had been asked to research projectors to use for programs and to bring a suggestion to this meeting. After discussion, members passed a fundraiser basket and sufficient funds were raised to purchase the projector.
In new business, Sue Miller reported that Teacher Appreciation Day was coming up May 3. Members were asked to bake 3 dozen cookies, and report to the Carwell Building in Hiawatha Monday, May 2 to bag and box the selection of cookies which will then be delivered to all the public-school buildings in Brown County on May 3.
In other new business, President Robison announced that volunteers will be needed May 17 for the annual Earth Day program sponsored by Brown County Conservation District. Volunteer members will be packing up student lunches and distributing them to the students.
Continuing with new business, Sue Miller presented an apple-themed basket she and husband Wes Miller put together to donate at the KARSP State Convention in June. As a fund-raiser, each chapter of KARSP donates one or more gift items to be auctioned off to the highest bidder at the convention. Other members were inspired to bring something hand-made to the next meeting in May which they may donate to the state KARSP convention.
The nominating committee: Sue Miller, Dixie Westervelt and Milan Kleopfer will call current officers, meet, and have a list of nominations by the May meeting for the election of officers this summer.
District II Director, Carol Bunning announced that the State KARSP Convention will be held this June 15, 16, and 17th in Junction City. Bunning encouraged all who could attend to register by the early bird deadline of May 31.
KARSP State Vice-President Gil Bunning reported on the Cost of Living Adjustment situation at the statehouse for retirees with KPERS.
“There are sufficient funds this year in the state legislature to adequately fund a COLA for state retirees; however, the need for a COLA has not been put into the budget nor addressed by the legislature," Bunning said.
The cost of the COLA would not add to the UAL (unfunded actuarial liability). Bunning asked members to contact their representatives and the leadership of the legislature to include the COLA in the state budget.
"It has been nearly 25 years since the state had a COLA for its retirees and with the surplus money this year, it is affordable.”
The meeting was adjourned after door prizes were awarded to Judy Jones and Mary Benson. The next Brown County KARSP meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday May 9 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha.
