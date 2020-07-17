The Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel (BCARSP) met Monday, July 13 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. Twenty members and one guest enjoyed a meal prepared by Rachael Bruning of The Bake Shop of Everest. Tables were decorated with patriotic red, white, & blue, thanks to Sue Miller, and nut cups were provided by Janice Elliot. President Betty Robison thanked them for their contribution to the meeting and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Vice President, Judy Jones, introduced the guest speaker, Mark Sudbeck, PT-DPT. Doctor Sudbeck works with patients in Hiawatha and Horton through Sheeran-Thompson Allied Rehabilitation Services (STARS, Incorporated). They provide physical rehabilitation services to local hospitals, nursing homes, home-health agencies, schools, and businesses. Mark finished 7 years of university schooling to get his doctorate degree in Physical Therapy. Physical Therapists treat arthritis, back/hip pain, balance issues, burns/wound care, carpal tunnel syndrome, dizziness, muscle strains, sports injuries, stroke, and traumatic brain injury among other things. Anything that limits one’s ability to move can be treated by a physical therapist. Sudbeck also shared that a new law allows people to make appointments to see physical therapists directly without the need to contact their general practitioner first. This policy is accepted by Medicare and Blue Cross/Blue Shield health care along with some other insurance providers.
In the business meeting the secretary’s minutes were reviewed, and the treasurer’s report was given. Both were approved as presented. The Courtesy Committee and the Nominating Committee both gave a brief report. Nominations for the officers were approved and accepted by acclamation of the members present. President B. Robison announced that the next KARSP Convention date has been set for next year June 2-4, 2021 in Junction City, KS.
In new business the Welcome Back to School Committee was formed. They will meet and deliver treats for the teachers and school personnel. Keeping Covid-19 in mind, prepackaged snacks and items will be assembled and delivered with minimal contact.
Gil Bunning, District II Director of KARSP, gave a brief report. President B. Robison stated that two teachers in our district (District II) received $500.00 from the state association to use for the special classroom supplies. Skylar Wikle, Music teacher at Horton Elementary School, was a local winner. He will be able to buy nine keyboards to use in his classroom. The other winner was from Manhattan. All members were reminded to vote in the August 4th primary elections, and the November 3rd general elections to support education and other issues important to school personnel both past and present.
Door prizes were provided by Dixie Westervelt. The winners were Milan Kleopfer, Rosemary Schooler, Margie Hankins, and Joan Keighley. The next BCARSP meeting will by held September 14th at 11:30 am at the Carwell Building. Rachael Bruning of Everest will cater the lunch. All new school personnel retirees will be invited to attend, and will be receiving an invitation by mail.
Staci Charles, Secretary
