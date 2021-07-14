The Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel held their bimonthly meeting Monday, July 12, at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha at 11:30 AM. Approximately 20 members were in attendance. President Betty Robison welcomed everyone and Gil Bunning lead the group in thankful prayer. Robison thanked Patty Bevis for the festive red, white, & blue table decorations, and Dixie Westervelt for the nut & candy cups.
Vice President Judy Jones introduced Joan & Wayne Keighley, who gave a presentation about Indian Cave State Park. Brochures about Indian Cave State Park were available as well as a schedule listing their upcoming events. Wayne Keighley commented that Indian Cave State Park “is Nebraska’s best kept secret”. He gave a short history of Indian Cave State Park, stating that the land was first set aside in an 1830 treaty for the mixed-ancestry descendants of French-Canadian trappers and women of the Oto, Iowa, Omaha, Yankton, and Santee Sioux tribes. The age of the carvings on the cliff are unknown, but some could be thousands of years old. A fur trader and his Oto wife started a trading post in the 1830’s, and by 1853 the town of Saint Deroin was founded. However, because of the Missouri River flooding, St. Deroin eventually became a ghost town after moving two times. Some of the buildings of St. Deroin have been reconstructed to provide a place for living history weekends every summer. Both Wayne and his wife, Joan, have been active in the living history reenactments each summer. He demonstrates blacksmithing, and she demonstrates candle-making. Straw broom-making and soap making are also demonstrated at Indian Cave State Park. Dozens of RV hook-ups for camping, and tent sites are also available. Several events are planned throughout the seasons including Christmas in July, and Haunted Hollow Hayrack rides three weekends in October.
The business portion of the meeting was called to order by President Robison. Secretary Staci Charles shared the minutes from the May meeting which were approved. Treasurer Mary Benson read her report of the group’s financial business which was also approved. Courtesy Committee chairman Dixie Westervelt gave an update on get-well letters that have been sent out to some members that weren’t able to attend the meeting because of their recent health issues. Members were thankful for the update in order to send up prayers for these members and friends in need.
Secretary Staci Charles gave an update on continuing Earth Day volunteer activities. This fall BCARSP members will be volunteering their time to plant landscaping at the Horton High School, and the Horton Elementary School. Hiawatha Middle School will be getting a large HMS mascot emblazed rock at the entry of their school donated and installed by members of BCARSP. Charles also reported that Teacher Hall of Fame inductee, Chris Vitt, was honored and remembered June 5th at a special dinner program in Dodge City, KS. Chris & Michelle Vitt’s son, Jeremy Vitt, accepted the award on behalf of his father. Former student, Jada Rosa, gave those in the audience some insight as to the extraordinary kind of teacher Mr. Vitt was. Miss Jada Rosa recently graduated from Baylor University, and is beginning Medical School at the University of Kansas this fall. Several members of Chris Vitt’s family were present to celebrate his life and legacy as an outstanding teacher who was loved by all who knew him.
In new business, President Robison stated that all retirees of Brown County schools will be receiving a special invitation in the mail inviting them to attend our September meeting. Information about what BCARSP does for our members and community will be included in the envelope. Several BCARSP members volunteered to form a Welcome Back to School Committee to honor the teachers in Brown County to the 2021-2022 school year. These members include: Patty Bevis, Janice Elliott, Sue Miller, Dixie Westervelt, and Jackie Wenger.
KARSP District 2 Director, Gil Bunning, reported on state board activities and work. The KARSP State Convention will be held September 30-Oct. 1, 2021, in Junction City, KS. Several of our members will be attending the convention. Patty Bevis moved, and Dixie Westervelt seconded, that our chapter sponsor one of our member’s cost of attending the convention. Members voted unanimously to support one of our member’s cost to attend, and all interested in going to the convention put their names “in the hat”. The name drawn to win the paid trip was Sue Miller.
Bunning also reported that the state board of KARSP will be voting on a possible raise in membership fees at their September meeting. If it is approved, fees will not go up until the following January. Members were encouraged to buy lifetime memberships to save costs over their life. Sadly, Director Bunning reported that the Kansas State Legislators seemed to play more politics than making laws this last session. It has now been almost 25 years since Retired Kansas Employees have had a Cost of Living Adjustment (C.O.L.A). This makes Kansas dead last in the nation- fiftieth- for raising their state employees set pensions. This is a serious problem for those Kansas servants who have been retired for many years. Each year that passes with high inflation, their set pension becomes less and less able to meet the financial demands of today. How embarrassing for the state of Kansas to be last in the nation in caring for our elderly retired state servants, many of whom were dedicated (and underpaid) teachers. Every year many members of KARSP travel to the statehouse in Topeka to ask our legislators to pass a COLA, but each year we are turned away without even a bill to vote on. Teachers and members of BCARSP are encouraged to write your area congressmen and women about this important issue.
With that, Patty Bevis moved to adjourn the meeting, which was seconded by Dixie Westervelt. President Robison reminded members that our next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 at the Carwell Building in the Agricultural Museums area east of Hiawatha off Iowa Street. Staci Charles will be giving a presentation about Mulberry Pond Pumpkin Patch just in time for the fall season to begin!
Staci Charles, secretary
