Club News

The Brown County Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel met Monday January 9th for a luncheon meeting at the Carwell building in Hiawatha. Thirty members and three guests were present for the delicious meal prepared by the “Twombly Sisters,” Virginia, Lil, & Ruth.

Members signed get well cards for other members who were ill and unable to attend. Steve James led the flag salute, and our mission statement and motto were recited. President Carol Bunning thanked the greeter; Milan Kloepfer, and those who supplied table decorations; Dan and Nancy Burns and Gil and Carol Bunning. President Bunning also thanked Julia Thompson for providing nut cups, and B.H. and Lucille Pennel for supplying the door prizes. Vice President Judy Jones announced a field trip planned to Steamboat Arabia Museum this spring asking members to sign up if they were interested in attending in March or April. Everyone enjoyed signing, “Home on the Range”, in honor of Kansas becoming a state in January 1861. An inspirational moment was shared by Becky Schwanke, and Rod Clay gave a blessing for the meal. After the meal, Secretary Staci Charles shared some excerpts from two of the members’ biographies, and members guessed who the members were right away.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.