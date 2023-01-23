The Brown County Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel met Monday January 9th for a luncheon meeting at the Carwell building in Hiawatha. Thirty members and three guests were present for the delicious meal prepared by the “Twombly Sisters,” Virginia, Lil, & Ruth.
Members signed get well cards for other members who were ill and unable to attend. Steve James led the flag salute, and our mission statement and motto were recited. President Carol Bunning thanked the greeter; Milan Kloepfer, and those who supplied table decorations; Dan and Nancy Burns and Gil and Carol Bunning. President Bunning also thanked Julia Thompson for providing nut cups, and B.H. and Lucille Pennel for supplying the door prizes. Vice President Judy Jones announced a field trip planned to Steamboat Arabia Museum this spring asking members to sign up if they were interested in attending in March or April. Everyone enjoyed signing, “Home on the Range”, in honor of Kansas becoming a state in January 1861. An inspirational moment was shared by Becky Schwanke, and Rod Clay gave a blessing for the meal. After the meal, Secretary Staci Charles shared some excerpts from two of the members’ biographies, and members guessed who the members were right away.
Special guests, Larry and Doris Wills of Topeka came to present the program, Kansas Trivia Through the Eyes of Amazing Kansas Women”. Using a digital projector with pictures of the women, Larry Wills told the stories of dozens of women from Kansas who helped make needed changes in our state. From abolitionists and civil war nurses to famous TV and movie stars, Kansas women were courageous and first to hold many positions previously only held by men.
In the business meeting, Staci Charles shared the minutes of the November meeting, and they were approved by the members. Treasurer Mary Benson shared the treasurer’s report which was also approved. Treasurer Benson announced that this month’s donation will go to the Backpack Buddies in Brown County. Jackie Wenger announced that gifts for the KARSP State Convention in June have already been donated by members Sue and Wes Miller. At the March meeting (to be held in Horton at Lentz Community Building) members are encouraged to bring gently used items or baked goods to auction off as a fundraiser.
Gil Bunning encouraged members to join a caravan of members going to lobby legislators in the State House for a KPERS Cost of Living Adjustment. The KPERS Day is planned for February 8th from 8:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Members will talk with their legislators and gather with other KARSP members across the state to hear what kind of progress is being made for a COLA. Sadly, it has been 25 years since KPERS retirees have had a cost-of living adjustment, and especially now with inflation at an all-time high and COLA is needed and deserved.
Sue Miller reported that the Support Personnel Committee supplied dozens of sanitizing wipe containers to all the school buildings in Brown County in October. In November a thank you to our veterans went to both Brown County newspapers. Members baked fresh cookies and placed cookie trays in the three Brown County Law enforcement centers: Brown County Sheriff's Office, Hiawatha Police Department, and the Horton Police Department. These departments have done a lot to help our schools be safe, and our members wanted to thank them for all they do.
In old business, the Brown County KARSP Constitution has been revised and updated. A copy was shared with members and approved. President Carol Bunning reminded members to figure up their volunteer hours and report those to her by April 15th. The State KARSP Convention will be held in Junction City, Kansas June 14-16th. Members are encouraged to attend. Staci Charles was appointed Chairman of the Earth Day Committee, and Janice Elliott, Jackie Wenger, Alisa Britt, and Nancy Burns volunteered to help with that project.
The next meeting of Brown County KARSP will be held March 13th in Horton at the Lentz Community Room at 11:00. Members are encouraged to bring items to auction off as a fundraising effort, and to bring non-perishable food items or money to donate to the March offering for Brown County Food Pantries. Door prizes were won by Joan Keighly and Rod Clay.
