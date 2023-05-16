Club News

President Carol Bunning rang the school bell at 11:10 a.m. She welcomed 24 members and three guests (Carol Bishop, Ardis Huston, Bill Kent) to the regular bi-monthly meeting of the Brown County KARSP unit on Monday, May 8th, 2023, held at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha, KS.

Alisa Britt led the group in the Flag Salute, the State mission statement and motto and the Brown County unit motto. Carol expressed her thanks to all the members helping to make the meeting run smoothly. Table decorations with a picnic and May flowers theme were provided by Carol Bunning, Sue Miller and Betty Robison. Nut Cups were provided by Virginia Merkel.

