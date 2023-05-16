President Carol Bunning rang the school bell at 11:10 a.m. She welcomed 24 members and three guests (Carol Bishop, Ardis Huston, Bill Kent) to the regular bi-monthly meeting of the Brown County KARSP unit on Monday, May 8th, 2023, held at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha, KS.
Alisa Britt led the group in the Flag Salute, the State mission statement and motto and the Brown County unit motto. Carol expressed her thanks to all the members helping to make the meeting run smoothly. Table decorations with a picnic and May flowers theme were provided by Carol Bunning, Sue Miller and Betty Robison. Nut Cups were provided by Virginia Merkel.
Prior to the start of the Business meeting, Rosemary Schooler provided an inspirational moment including a reading of “Advice from Trees”.
Business Meeting: The minutes of the March meeting were made available to all members. They were approved as presented. Sue Miller gave the report of the treasury in the absence of Treasurer Mary Benson. This report was approved as presented.
Committee Reports: Earth Day Committee: Janice Elliott gave a report on the recent Earth Day event. Members of the Brown County KARSP unit assisted in preparing the lunch bags for the students and presenter on April 26th. Janice commented that it was very enjoyable and successful!
Scholarship Committee: Betty Robison announced that the first Brown County KARSP Scholarship was awarded to Madee Walker, a seventh grade Math teacher of U.S.D. 415.
Courtesy Committee: Dixie Westervelt announced that cards have been sent when needed and gave an update on the status of Greg Bevis, the husband of our member Patty Bevis following his recent car accident,
Support Personnel Committee: Sue Miller reported on several special gifts and acknowledgements of the support personnel in our two districts including bus drivers, nurses, cooks, secretaries, Principals and Superintendents and Teacher Appreciation Week.
Old Business: Judy Jones reported on the recent field trip taken by several of our unit’s members to the Steamboat Arabia Museum. She emphasized some highlights and encouraged others to go see it as well. Jackie Wenger updated members on the Auction baskets for the State Convention.
New Business: Judy Jones reminded members that a trip to the Orphan Train Museum in Concordia is planned for June 29, 2023. Details will be forthcoming.
Following a Blessing given by Judy Jones, a delicious “picnic” meal provided by the officers and committee chairs was enjoyed by all. Wes Miller provided delicious pie slices for dessert! Beth Jensen did a couple of Member Bios featuring Gil Bunning and Jackie Wenger.
Lucille Pennel and Darlene Rake conducted a memorial remembrance for Donna Trost, Susan LaCounte and Dorothea Entrikin.
A program on the Orphan Train and Museum was given by Dixie Westervelt. Dixie shared that her grandmother had come to the Midwest on the Orphan Train. She gave historical information and answered questions. She also shared pictures of her grandmother and other family along with articles related to the Orphan Train with her presentation.
The next meeting was announced for July 10, 2023, at the Carwell Building. Door prizes provided by Connie Yaussi were won by Alisa Britt, Ardis Huston and Jackie Wenger.
Meeting was adjourned.
Minutes written by Betty Robison for Secretary Staci Charles.
