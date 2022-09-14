Twenty-six members and one guest met for the Brown County Kansas Association of Retired Personnel luncheon meeting Monday, Sept. 12 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha, KS. All were welcomed by President Carol Bunning. Dixie Westervelt led the Pledge of Allegiance, and members recited the Mission Statement and mottos of the state and local unit. President C. Bunning thanked the greeters, calling committee, planning committee and officers for getting the meeting going. Next Bunning thanked Joan Keighley for the nut cups, and Betty Robison for the table decorations. Nancy Burns shared an inspirational moment with the group, and Vice President Judy Jones introduced Leah McPeak, the guest speaker.
Leah McPeak explained a mentor program that is going on in both the Hiawatha and South Brown County school districts. TeamMates matches a student, 5th grade and up, with an adult volunteer. Once a week they meet together at the school to talk, take a walk, play a board game, bake some cookies… whatever the student chooses for just half an hour. McPeak shared that she and her student enjoy walking on the path that circles the middle school and just talking. Volunteers are needed; especially men. There is a waiting list for boys who would like to be matched with a male mentor. Both school districts have a drop-down button on their websites to, “Apply to be a Mentor”. Hiawatha Middle School Counselor Kim Krauter directs the TeamMates program in Hiawatha, and Becky Wahwasuck can be contacted at the Everest Middle School with questions regarding this mentoring program.
Member Dan Burns gave a blessing for the food, and everyone enjoyed a delicious lunch put together by the Brown County KARSP officers and the planning committee. After lunch, Lucille Pennel held a short guessing game with two short biographies of members who were present.
In business, printed minutes and the treasurer’s report were both shared and accepted as presented. President Carol Bunning reported that the Planning Committee had set the date for the District II Meeting as Monday, October 24 from 10:00-3:00 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. All members are encouraged to come for speakers, workshops, and a lunch with our neighboring units from Topeka, Manhattan, Doniphan, and Nemaha County.
Sue Miller, chairman of the Support Personnel Committee, reported that in a donation drive $875.00 was collected along with numerous other items that schools can use such as anti-bacterial wipes and note pads. These donations will go towards supporting the schools in Brown County. Darlene Rake reported that for the Welcome Back to School project, 9 members volunteered their time to wash and shine eleven boxes of juicy red apples delivered to all the school personnel currently serving in Brown County public schools.
Dixie Westervelt of the Courtesy Committee reported that appreciation cards with coupons included are mailing out to all the school custodians in the county. Sue Miller of the Directory Committee handed out new directories for members. President Carol Bunning thanked Miller for all the time she spent working on the directories, and all the members present gave a round of applause in thanks for the nice new directories.
In old business, Staci Charles thanked all who brought cake and ice cream in August to the Ice Cream Social hosted by BCARSP. It was a big success and sweets and fellowship were enjoyed by all.
In new business members voted unanimously to raise the local dues for BCARSP to $10 per year. Carol Bunning shared news of the other units in District II of KARSP, and Gil Bunning encouraged all members to study the issues of our state and vote accordingly this fall in elections.
Door prizes were supplied by Mulberry Pond Pumpkin Patch, and Julia Thompson and Darlene Rake were the winners of Free Admission Passes to the Pumpkin Patch this fall.
The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. Sue Miller will supply the nut cups, table decorations, and the door prizes!
