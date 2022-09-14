Club News

Twenty-six members and one guest met for the Brown County Kansas Association of Retired Personnel luncheon meeting Monday, Sept. 12 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha, KS. All were welcomed by President Carol Bunning. Dixie Westervelt led the Pledge of Allegiance, and members recited the Mission Statement and mottos of the state and local unit. President C. Bunning thanked the greeters, calling committee, planning committee and officers for getting the meeting going. Next Bunning thanked Joan Keighley for the nut cups, and Betty Robison for the table decorations. Nancy Burns shared an inspirational moment with the group, and Vice President Judy Jones introduced Leah McPeak, the guest speaker.

Leah McPeak explained a mentor program that is going on in both the Hiawatha and South Brown County school districts. TeamMates matches a student, 5th grade and up, with an adult volunteer. Once a week they meet together at the school to talk, take a walk, play a board game, bake some cookies… whatever the student chooses for just half an hour. McPeak shared that she and her student enjoy walking on the path that circles the middle school and just talking. Volunteers are needed; especially men. There is a waiting list for boys who would like to be matched with a male mentor. Both school districts have a drop-down button on their websites to, “Apply to be a Mentor”. Hiawatha Middle School Counselor Kim Krauter directs the TeamMates program in Hiawatha, and Becky Wahwasuck can be contacted at the Everest Middle School with questions regarding this mentoring program.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.