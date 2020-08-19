4-H graphic

The following are the 2020 Brown County Fair Horse Results:

Halter

Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Stars, Purple Champion

Rilee Brown - Everest 4-Leaf Clovers, Red

Carlee Brown - Everest 4-leaf Clovers, Purple Reserve

Piper Chartier - Willis All Stars - Blue

Addison Brown - Everest 4-Leaf Clovers - Red

Pony Halter

Addison Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Red

Laura Lierz - Willis All Stars - Blue Champion

SR Showmanship

Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Stars - Blue Champion

Darcy Lierz - Willis All Stars - Red Reserve

JR Showmanship

Rilee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Reserve

Carlee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Champion

Addison Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Red

Laura Lierz - Willis All Stars - Blue

Piper Chartier - Willis All Stars - Blue

Walk and Trot

Addison Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Blue Champion

Laura Lierz - Willis All Stars - Blue

SR Western Pleasure

Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Stars - Purple champion

Darcy Lierz - Willis All Stars - Blue Reserve

Western Pleasure

Rilee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Reserve

Carlee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple champion

SR Western Horsemanship

Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Stars - Purple Champion

Darcy Lierz - Willis All Stars - Red Reserve

JR Western Horsemanship

Rilee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Reserve

Carlee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Champion

Trail

Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Stars - Purple

Rilee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Reserve

Carlee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Champion

SR Flag

Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Sars - Blue Reserve

Darcy Lierz - Willis All Stars - Purple Champion

JR Flag

Avery Wist - Mt. Zion Rustlers - Red

Rilee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Red

Carlee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Champion

Addison Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Blue Reserve

SR Barrels

Darcy Lierz - Willis All Stars - Blue Reserve

Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Stars - Purple Champion

JR Barrels

Avery Wist - Mt. Zion Rustlers - Purple champion

Rilee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Blue Reserve

Carlee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Blue Reserve

Addison Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - White

Piper Chartier - Willis All Stars - White

Wyatt Chartier - Willis All Stars - Red

Laura Lierz - Willis All Stars - Red

SR Poles

Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Stars - Blue Champion

Darcy Lierz - Willis All Stars - White

JR Poles

Avery Wist - Mt. Zion rustlers - White

Rilee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Blue Reserve

Carlee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - White

Addison Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - White

Piper Chartier - Willis All Stars - Blue Champion

Wyatt Chartier - Willis All Stars - Red

Laura Lierz - Willis All Stars - White

Educational Exhibit

Carolyn Schuetz - Modern Sunflowers - Purple

