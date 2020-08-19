The following are the 2020 Brown County Fair Horse Results:
Halter
Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Stars, Purple Champion
Rilee Brown - Everest 4-Leaf Clovers, Red
Carlee Brown - Everest 4-leaf Clovers, Purple Reserve
Piper Chartier - Willis All Stars - Blue
Addison Brown - Everest 4-Leaf Clovers - Red
Pony Halter
Addison Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Red
Laura Lierz - Willis All Stars - Blue Champion
SR Showmanship
Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Stars - Blue Champion
Darcy Lierz - Willis All Stars - Red Reserve
JR Showmanship
Rilee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Reserve
Carlee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Champion
Addison Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Red
Laura Lierz - Willis All Stars - Blue
Piper Chartier - Willis All Stars - Blue
Walk and Trot
Addison Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Blue Champion
Laura Lierz - Willis All Stars - Blue
SR Western Pleasure
Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Stars - Purple champion
Darcy Lierz - Willis All Stars - Blue Reserve
Western Pleasure
Rilee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Reserve
Carlee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple champion
SR Western Horsemanship
Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Stars - Purple Champion
Darcy Lierz - Willis All Stars - Red Reserve
JR Western Horsemanship
Rilee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Reserve
Carlee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Champion
Trail
Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Stars - Purple
Rilee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Reserve
Carlee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Champion
SR Flag
Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Sars - Blue Reserve
Darcy Lierz - Willis All Stars - Purple Champion
JR Flag
Avery Wist - Mt. Zion Rustlers - Red
Rilee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Red
Carlee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Purple Champion
Addison Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Blue Reserve
SR Barrels
Darcy Lierz - Willis All Stars - Blue Reserve
Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Stars - Purple Champion
JR Barrels
Avery Wist - Mt. Zion Rustlers - Purple champion
Rilee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Blue Reserve
Carlee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Blue Reserve
Addison Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - White
Piper Chartier - Willis All Stars - White
Wyatt Chartier - Willis All Stars - Red
Laura Lierz - Willis All Stars - Red
SR Poles
Clarissa Jamvold - Willis All Stars - Blue Champion
Darcy Lierz - Willis All Stars - White
JR Poles
Avery Wist - Mt. Zion rustlers - White
Rilee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - Blue Reserve
Carlee Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - White
Addison Brown - Everest 4 Leaf Clovers - White
Piper Chartier - Willis All Stars - Blue Champion
Wyatt Chartier - Willis All Stars - Red
Laura Lierz - Willis All Stars - White
Educational Exhibit
Carolyn Schuetz - Modern Sunflowers - Purple
