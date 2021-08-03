The following are Brown County Fair result for the Everest 4-Leaf Clovers:
Addison Brown: Halter-red; Jr. showmanship-blue; Jr. Western Pleasure-red; Jr. Western Horsemanship-red; Jr. Barrels-red; Jr. Flag race-reserve camp-purple; Jr. poles-red; Haddie-red; sunset lilly-red.
Avery Krenz: Class 7 miniature heifer-blue; Class 1 2nd year bkt calves-red; Class 9A lt wgt crossbred steer-blue; Jr. Showmanship-champion-purple; Rally Obedience-Level 1-champion-purple; 4-H barn quilt-blue; bucket calf 7-9-blue; Showmanship 7-12-blue.
Boomer Foster: French lop sr buck-blue; French lop Sr buck-red; French lop Sr doe-blue; French lop ink doe-blue; French lop ink doe-blue; French lop ink doe-blue; New Zealand Sr buck-purple; New Zealand Sr doe-purple; New Zealand Sr doe-blue; New Zealand Sr buck-purple; New Zealand Sr doe-purple; New Zealand Sr doe-blue; Mini lop Jr Buck-blue; Mini Lop Jr buck-blue; normal white fur-blue; normal colored fur-blue; normal colored fur-blue; Sr showmanship 14 & up-reserve champ-purple; rabbit Sr reserve champ showman; string art-blue; paint pouring-blue; Lego 3D Bay oda Star Wars-purple; blueberry pie-purple; lily-red; Grand Canyon-purple; woods-blue; mountains-white.
Brynn Stirton: hand pets-blue; breeding gilts class 3-blue; peewee showmanship-red; shadow box buttons flower and vase-purple; 4th of July wreath-blue; sand art-red; sun catcher-blue; milk chocolate brownies-blue; boomer-blue; boomer-blue; cutie-blue.
Camden Smith: mkt hogs class 2-red; peewee showmanship-red; the big shark-blue; snail-blue; cute kitten-red; chocolate chip cookies-purple.
Carlee Brown: Halter-blue; Jr Showmanship-reserve champ-blue; Jr Western Pleasure-reserve champ-red; Jr Western Horsemanship-Reserve Champ-blue; Trail-champion-blue; Jr Flag race-champion-purple; Jr poles-reserve champ-blue; Jr barrels-purple; Grey Pony painting-purple; Ol barn pastel-purple.
Cheigh Cox: 3-6 month old doe-red; 3-6 month old doe-red; 2 years and older doe-blue; breeding class 1-red; Mkt hogs class 4-red; Sr Showmanship-red; pallet snowman-blue; Happy Fall hanging sign-blue; custom door mat-blue; wine bottle candle-blue; chicken-purple; cookies-red; donuts-purple; coffee cake-purple; Boston terrier-purple; Mother's love-red; American baby-blue; American boy-red; memories-red.
Dylan Miller: Breeding class 1-red; Mkt hogs class 4-red; peanut butter chocolate chip cookies-purple; monkey bread-blue; banana bread-red; rain drops-blue; John Deere-blue; waterfall-blue; geese-blue.
Ellah Stirton: cats-blue; breeding gilts class 2-red; Jr showmanship-blue; rock garden-blue; softball string art-purple; arts and craft exhibitor award; sweet bacon cracker-blue; monkey bread bites-blue; sour dough bread-red; purplifious-red; storm horizon-blue; iron-red; cattin around-blue.
Ethan Miller: 6-9 month old doe-blue; 6-9 month old doe-purple; 2 years and older doe-purple; Sr showmanship-reserve champion-purple; breeding class 1-blue; Mkt hogs class 3-red; Sr showmanship-red; first day of school-purple; Sr boys buymanship revue-purple; cream cheese cinnamon rolls-purple; zucchini bread-purple; donuts-purple; coffee cake-blue; American-purple; food exh award 15-18; broken rig-blue; historic Ford-red; lone tree-red; hog-blue.
Harlee Mitchell: monogram stick canvas-blue; burlap wreath-blue; hey pumpkin door hanger-blue; Jr girls buymanship revue-purple; clothing buymanship, girl-purple; Jr constructed revue-purple; 9-11 construction-blue; sewing basket-purple; Kamut bread-blue; chocolate chip cookie-purple; granola-red; honey oat bread-white; reading-blue; purple flower-blue; farm cat-blue.
Joe Smith: Mkt hogs class 3-red; peewee Showmanship-red; the solar system-blue; chocolate chip pecan cookies-purple; gray tree frog-blue; mushroom-blue.
Julia Lehew: Class 3 Angus heifer-champion-blue; Sr showmanship-red; champion angus heifer; Reserve Champion supreme heifer; Nathan Paul Wright award; breeding gilts class 3-blue; Mkt hogs class 5-blue; Sr Showmanship-blue; flower cat painting-purple; construction-purple; buymanship-purple; sewing box-purple; Sr buymanship revue-blue; Sr constructed revue-purple; constr champion 15-18; Constr garment revue Sr Grand champion; cherry pie-purple; apple pie-purple; chiffon cake-purple; tea ring-purple; cracked wheat bread-purple; bread whole wheat gr champion; wheat loaf champion; food exhibitor award 15-18.
Kasen Miller: 3-6 month old doe-red; 6-9 month old doe-blue; 2 years and older doe-blue; Jr Showmanship-blue; breeding gilts class 2-red; Mkt hogs class 2-red; Jr showmanship-red; Jaxson-blue; zucchini chocolate-blue; birthday cake-purple; ice cream cone-blue; goat-purple; feed bucket-purple; Grandpa-blue; Photography exhibitor award; Summer Days-blue.
Lucas Mitchell: Hey Pumpkin door hanger-blue; yogurt parfait-purple; chocolate chip cookies-purple; chocolate chip banana muffins-purple; food exhibitor up to 9; tomato worm-purple; Billy-red; Bosco-blue.
Mariah Bunck: Tie dye shirt-blue; monster cookies energy bars-purple; tie dye shirt-blue; chocolate peanut butter no bakes-blue; bar cookie-blue.
Mason Bunck: tie dye shirt-blue; tie dye shirt-blue.
Mylee Young: bucket calf 7-9-blue; 3-6 month old doe-blue; 3-6 month old doe-blue; 6-9 month old doe -blue; market-purple; market-blue; Jr Showmanship-blue; dairy doe 4-12-blue; dairy milker over 2 years-reserve champion-purple; dairy Jr Showmanship-blue; costumed pet-blue; dog-blue; decorated cage-purple; Jr showmanship-blue; standard breeds-bantams old-purple; standard breeds-bantams old-blue; breeding ewe-red; breeding ewe-blue; market lamb-blue; Jr sheep showmanship-blue; breeding class 1-blue; breeding gilts class 2-blue; peewee showmanship-blue; garden rock-blue; 4th of July wreath-red; 1st grade memory book-blue; concrete cross-blue; horse painting-red; Leg display-blue; buymanship-purple; three flowers-blue; single stem-purple; orchid-blue; perennial-blue; floral arrangement-purple; zinnia-red; sweet corn-blue; garlis-blue; onions-blue; cucumbers-purple; garden display-purple tunips-red; green beans-purple; tomatoes-purple; squash-purple; red potatoes-blue; beets-red; plant Sc top exhibitor award; Jr presentation-blue; demonstration exhibitor; electronics from a kit-blue; entomology ed exhibit-purple; place setting-purple; oatmeal-blue; lemon zucchini-blue; chocolate bundt-purple; pumpkin bread-purple; place setting jr; forestry educational display-blue; reading-purple; ed display item misc;purple; mis purple award; misc purple award; piglets-blue; veggies-red; baby goose-blue; sister-blue; educational display wildlife-blue; other woodworking-blue; shepherds lead-purple; shepherds lead participants.
Rilee Brown: halter-red; Jr showmanship-champion-blue; Jr western pleasure-champion-blue; Jr western horsemanship-champion-purple; trail-reserve champion-red; Jr barrels-reserve champion-purple; jr poles-blue; Jr flag race-blue.
Shelby Foster: rabbit ed exhibit-purple; mini lop Sr buck-blue; mini Lop Jr buck-blue; mini lop Jr doe-blue; Mini lop Jr doe-blue; Mini lop Jr doe-red; Netherland Dwarf Sr buck-red; Polish Sr Buck-blue; Polish Sr doe-blue; normal colored fur-purple; normal colored fur-red; inter showmanship 10-13-purple; ed display-poster-purple; Lego 3D Harry Potter-purple; love pillow-blue; paint pouring-blue; blueberry pie-purple; canyon-red; wet coast living-red; canyon woods-red; Grand Canyon-blue.
Skyler Hoadley: jellyfish-purple; penguin-purple; mini rex Sr buck-purple; Polish Sr buck-red; Polish Sr buck-blue; Polish Sr buck-red; normal colored fur-red; colored rex fur-blue; giraffe-red; penguins-red.
William Rother: dog-blue; pets Sr Exhibitor award; Mkt hogs class 6-blue; Sr showmanship-red; football string art-purple; Mexicorn dip-purple; It's America-blue; Firey Sunrise-purple; photography top Jr or Sr; Photography exhibitor award.
Zeegan Hoadley: Hand pets-blue; normal colored fur-blue; normal-colored fur-blue; normal colored fur-blue mini lop Jr buck-blue; Netherland dwarf Sr buck-blue; Netherland dwarf Sr doe-blue; painted turtle-red; paint pour-blue; penguin-white; elephant-red;waterfowl-red; waterfowl (big group)-red.
Everest 4-Leaf Clovers: Big banner-1st-purple.
