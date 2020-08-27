4-H graphic

The following are the Foods results for the Brown County 2020 fair:

Emmie Grimm, Morrill Tip-Top

Pumpkin Chip Muffins-Red,

Grandma’s Dinner Rolls-Purple,

Herbed Dinner Rolls-Purple,

Peanut Butter Cookies-Blue,

Glazed Donuts-Blue,

Honey Oatmeal Bread-Purple,

Cheddar Cheese Bread-Blue,

Feather Rolls-Blue,

Peach Pie-Purple Champion Pie,

Easy French Bread-Blue,

Parmesan Breadsticks-Blue,

Chocolate Chip Cookies-Blue,

Amish Sweet Bread-Red,

Sour Cream Chile Bread-Blue,

Mrs. Eisenhower’s Bread-Blue,

Food Preservation Educational Notebook-Purple,

Recipe Book-Purple,

Salsa-Purple,

Bread And Butter Pickles-Purple,

Cinnamon Rolls-Purple

Reserve Specialty Bread,

Decorated Cake Pinwheel-Purple Champion Decorated Cake,

Peanut Butter Cookies-Purple.

Estie Grimm, Morrill Tip-Top

Cheddar Cheese Bread-Blue,

Glazed Donuts-Blue,

Chocolate Chip Cookies-Purple,

Cinnamon Rolls-Blue,

Parmesan Breadsticks-Blue,

Pumpkin Chip Muffins-Blue,

Honey Oatmeal Bread-Purple,

Mrs. Eisenhower’s Bread-Purple,

Grandma’s Dinner Rolls-Purple,

Apple Pie-Purple Reserve Pie,

Easy French Bread-Blue,

Sour Cream Chile Bread-Blue,

Feather Rolls-Blue,

Amish Sweet Bread-Blue,

Herbed Dinner Rolls-Purple,

Recipe Book-Purple,

Bread And Butter Pickles-Purple,

Salsa-Purple.

Tiffin Lanter, Willis All Stars

Cinnamon Rolls-Red,

Chocolate Chip Cookies-Red,

Dino Dig Cake-Purple Champion Decorated Cake.

Julia Lehew, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers

Cracked Wheat Bread, Purple Champion Whole Wheat,

Chocolate Chiffon Cake-Purple,

Tea Ring, Purple Champion Specialty Bread.

Logan Ploeger, Morrill Tip Top

Buttery, Garlicky Homemade Croutons-Red,

Whole Wheat Oatmeal Honey Bread-Red,

Quintessential Sourdough Farm Loaf-Purple Champion White,

Snickerdoodle Quick Bread-Red,

Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies-Blue,

Sourdough Cornbread-Red,

Rustic Crusty Bread-Blue,

Blackberry Jam-Red,

Pear Jam-Red,

Blueberry Jam-Red,

Hot Milk Cake-Red.

Kailea Smith, Willis All Stars

Chocolate Angel Food Cake-Blue,

Quick Raisin Granola Breakfast Rolls-Red,

Juicy Peach And Strawberry Crumb Pie-Red,

Lemon Chiffon Cake-Red,

Recipe Book-Purple.

Kaden Smith, Willis All Stars

Recipe Book-Blue,

Chocolate Pound Cake-Red,

Orange Cake-Red,

French Apple Pie-Red,

Pecan Pie-Blue.

Kirsten Smith, Willis All Stars

Recipe Book-Blue,

Easy Chocolate Cupcakes-Red,

Capable Chocolate Chip Cookies-Blue,

Kiss Cookies-Blue,

Poppy Seed Bread-Red.

Kenzie Ploeger, Morrill Tip Top

M&M Cookies-Blue,

Granola Bars-Purple,

Oreo Cupcake-Blue,

Banana Bread-Blue,

Recipe File-Purple,

Nutritional Poster: How Much Sugar-Purple.

Charlee Ploeger, Morrill Tip Top

Cake Mix Cookies-Blue,

Snack Mix-Blue,

Brownies-Blue,

Blueberry Muffins-Blue,

Recipe File-Purple.

Addy Kopp, Mt. Zion Rustlers

Dried Strawberries-Purple,

Strawberry Jam-Purple,

Beet Relish-Purple,

Recipe File-Blue,

Unlimited Guide To Canning-Purple.

Mylee Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers

Pickled Beets-Blue,

Carrots-Blue,

Dried Noodles-Blue,

Ketchup-Blue,

Tomato Juice-Blue, Strawberry Jam-Blue,

Pretzel-Blue,

Cookies-Purple,

Cookies-Blue.

Carly Hutfles, Willis All Stars

Apple Pie-Blue,

Peach Pie-Purple.

Caleb Heininger, Modern Sunflowers

Recipe Box-Blue,

Chicken Feed Snack Mix-Purple,

Snickerdoodles-Blue,

Soft Wheat Dinner Rolls-Blue,

Blueberry Coffee Cake-Red,

Banana Bread-Blue.

Marissa Bunck, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers

No Bake Cookie-Blue.

Amelia Paden, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers

No Bake Cookie-Blue.

Carlee Paden, Everest 4-Leaf Clover

Peanut Butter Brownies-Blue.

Ben Selland, Modern Sunflowers

Chocolate Peanut Butter Lover’s Granola-Blue,

Spicy Buffalo Pretzels-Purple,

Banana Crumb Muffin-Blue.

Owen Nioce, Mt. Zion Rustlers

Blueberry Muffin-Red.

Leah Kesler, Mt. Zion Rustlers

Chocolate Chip Power Balls-Blue

Lane Kesler, Mt. Zion Rustlers

Cocca Brownies-Blue.

Sam Tollefson, Mt. Zion Rustlers

Sweet Potato Cake Bars-Red.

Josie Baker, Willis All Stars

Rice Krispie Treat-Blue,

Chocolate Chip Cookie-Red.

Mason Ward, Mt. Zion Rustlers

White Bread-Red.

Mia Torkelson, Willis All Stars

Lana’s Kiss Cookie-Red.

Berkleigh Torkelson, Willis All Stars

Avalanche Cookies-Blue.

Alise Reschke, Fairview Willing Workers

Soft Yeast Pretzel-Red.

Annika Reschke, Fairview Willing Workers

Chocolate Chip Cookie-Red.

Emma Boswell, Mt. Zion Rustlers

Almost No-Knead Bread-Blue,

Cream Cheese Coffee Cake-Red.

Nola Boswell, Mt. Zion Rustlers

Kids White Bread-Red.

Bristol Menold, Morrill Tip Top

Banana Nut Chaeffle-Red.

Lyndsey Menold, Morrill Tip Top

Poppy Seed Bread-Red.

Elsie Ploeger, Morrill Tip Top

S’mores Muddy Buddies-Blue,

No-Bake Avalanche Cookies-Red,

Cinnamon Quick Bread-Red.

Adaylee Welch,

Willis All Stars

Cherry Bars For A Crowd-Red,

Dried Strawberries-Purple,

Grape Jelly-Blue.

Lyttia Linck, Willis All Stars

Macaroons-Purple,

Death By Chocolate Bundt Cake-Blue,

Dr. Pepper Cupcakes-Red,

Recipe File-Blue.

Flint Lowdermilk, Fairview Willing Workers

Snickerdoodles-Purple,

Chocolate Chip Muffins-Red.

Lydia Hartter, Morrill Tip Top

Chocolate Crinkles-Purple,

Chocolate Chip Cookie-Purple.

Karson Linck, Willis All Stars

No Bake Cookie-Purple,

No Bake Energy Bites-Blue,

Gorp Bar-Blue.

Michael Finch, Mt. Zion Rustlers

Banana Muffins-Purple.

Emaleigh Baker, Willis All Stars

Molasses Cookie-Purple,

Pumpkin Muffins-Blue.

Carly Hartter, Morrill Tip Top

Homemade Danish Pastry Dough-Blue,

World’s Best Raisin Bread-Red,

Recipe Book-Purple.

Carolyn Schuetz, Modern Sunflowers

Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake-Purple,

Cinnamon Roll Quick Bread-Blue,

Yeast Bread-Red,

Dark Chocolate Chunk Raspberry Crumb Muffins-Blue,

Recipe File-Purple.

Henley Shoemaker, Mt. Zion Rustlers

Lemon Drops, Blue.

Ashley Brady, Willis All Stars

Applesauce-Red.

Sarah Brady, Willis All Stars

Applebutter-Red.

Laura Lierz, Willis All Stars

Better Than Anything Cake-Red.

McKenzie Tedman, Morrill Tip Top

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookie-Red.

Elly O’Bryan, Modern Sunflowers

Recipe Notebook-Purple,

No Bake Cookie-Purple.

Devynn Wenger, Modern Sunflowers

Spiced Applesauce Bread-Blue,

Dinner Rolls-Purple,

Peanut Butter Chippers-Purple.

Landry O’Bryan, Modern Sunflowers

Homemade Wheat Thins-Blue,

White Chocolate Snickerdoodles-Blue,

Everything Bagel-Blue,

Garlic Cheese Bread-Blue,

White Yeast Bread-Blue.

Austynn Wenger, Modern Sunflowers

Honey Whole Wheat Loaves-Red,

Chocolate Chip Cookie-Purple,

Butterhorns Yeast Rolls-Purple,

Banana Bread-Blue.

Max Selland, Modern Sunflowers

Muffin From Mix-Purple,

Puppy Chow-Blue,

Rice Krispy Treat With M&Ms-Purple.

Tabitha Rice, Willis All Stars

Decorated Blue Flower Cupcake-Red.

Chloe Rice, Willis All Stars

Hydrangea Cupcake-Red.

Clarissa Jamvold, Willis All Stars

Classic French Madeleines-Blue,

Butterscotch Cupcakes-Blue.

Anna Selland, Modern Sunflowers

Monster Cookie Bars-Purple,

Muffin From Mix-Purple,

Puppy Chow-Blue.

