The following are the Foods results for the Brown County 2020 fair:
Emmie Grimm, Morrill Tip-Top
Pumpkin Chip Muffins-Red,
Grandma’s Dinner Rolls-Purple,
Herbed Dinner Rolls-Purple,
Peanut Butter Cookies-Blue,
Glazed Donuts-Blue,
Honey Oatmeal Bread-Purple,
Cheddar Cheese Bread-Blue,
Feather Rolls-Blue,
Peach Pie-Purple Champion Pie,
Easy French Bread-Blue,
Parmesan Breadsticks-Blue,
Chocolate Chip Cookies-Blue,
Amish Sweet Bread-Red,
Sour Cream Chile Bread-Blue,
Mrs. Eisenhower’s Bread-Blue,
Food Preservation Educational Notebook-Purple,
Recipe Book-Purple,
Salsa-Purple,
Bread And Butter Pickles-Purple,
Cinnamon Rolls-Purple
Reserve Specialty Bread,
Decorated Cake Pinwheel-Purple Champion Decorated Cake,
Peanut Butter Cookies-Purple.
Estie Grimm, Morrill Tip-Top
Cheddar Cheese Bread-Blue,
Glazed Donuts-Blue,
Chocolate Chip Cookies-Purple,
Cinnamon Rolls-Blue,
Parmesan Breadsticks-Blue,
Pumpkin Chip Muffins-Blue,
Honey Oatmeal Bread-Purple,
Mrs. Eisenhower’s Bread-Purple,
Grandma’s Dinner Rolls-Purple,
Apple Pie-Purple Reserve Pie,
Easy French Bread-Blue,
Sour Cream Chile Bread-Blue,
Feather Rolls-Blue,
Amish Sweet Bread-Blue,
Herbed Dinner Rolls-Purple,
Recipe Book-Purple,
Bread And Butter Pickles-Purple,
Salsa-Purple.
Tiffin Lanter, Willis All Stars
Cinnamon Rolls-Red,
Chocolate Chip Cookies-Red,
Dino Dig Cake-Purple Champion Decorated Cake.
Julia Lehew, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers
Cracked Wheat Bread, Purple Champion Whole Wheat,
Chocolate Chiffon Cake-Purple,
Tea Ring, Purple Champion Specialty Bread.
Logan Ploeger, Morrill Tip Top
Buttery, Garlicky Homemade Croutons-Red,
Whole Wheat Oatmeal Honey Bread-Red,
Quintessential Sourdough Farm Loaf-Purple Champion White,
Snickerdoodle Quick Bread-Red,
Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies-Blue,
Sourdough Cornbread-Red,
Rustic Crusty Bread-Blue,
Blackberry Jam-Red,
Pear Jam-Red,
Blueberry Jam-Red,
Hot Milk Cake-Red.
Kailea Smith, Willis All Stars
Chocolate Angel Food Cake-Blue,
Quick Raisin Granola Breakfast Rolls-Red,
Juicy Peach And Strawberry Crumb Pie-Red,
Lemon Chiffon Cake-Red,
Recipe Book-Purple.
Kaden Smith, Willis All Stars
Recipe Book-Blue,
Chocolate Pound Cake-Red,
Orange Cake-Red,
French Apple Pie-Red,
Pecan Pie-Blue.
Kirsten Smith, Willis All Stars
Recipe Book-Blue,
Easy Chocolate Cupcakes-Red,
Capable Chocolate Chip Cookies-Blue,
Kiss Cookies-Blue,
Poppy Seed Bread-Red.
Kenzie Ploeger, Morrill Tip Top
M&M Cookies-Blue,
Granola Bars-Purple,
Oreo Cupcake-Blue,
Banana Bread-Blue,
Recipe File-Purple,
Nutritional Poster: How Much Sugar-Purple.
Charlee Ploeger, Morrill Tip Top
Cake Mix Cookies-Blue,
Snack Mix-Blue,
Brownies-Blue,
Blueberry Muffins-Blue,
Recipe File-Purple.
Addy Kopp, Mt. Zion Rustlers
Dried Strawberries-Purple,
Strawberry Jam-Purple,
Beet Relish-Purple,
Recipe File-Blue,
Unlimited Guide To Canning-Purple.
Mylee Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers
Pickled Beets-Blue,
Carrots-Blue,
Dried Noodles-Blue,
Ketchup-Blue,
Tomato Juice-Blue, Strawberry Jam-Blue,
Pretzel-Blue,
Cookies-Purple,
Cookies-Blue.
Carly Hutfles, Willis All Stars
Apple Pie-Blue,
Peach Pie-Purple.
Caleb Heininger, Modern Sunflowers
Recipe Box-Blue,
Chicken Feed Snack Mix-Purple,
Snickerdoodles-Blue,
Soft Wheat Dinner Rolls-Blue,
Blueberry Coffee Cake-Red,
Banana Bread-Blue.
Marissa Bunck, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers
No Bake Cookie-Blue.
Amelia Paden, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers
No Bake Cookie-Blue.
Carlee Paden, Everest 4-Leaf Clover
Peanut Butter Brownies-Blue.
Ben Selland, Modern Sunflowers
Chocolate Peanut Butter Lover’s Granola-Blue,
Spicy Buffalo Pretzels-Purple,
Banana Crumb Muffin-Blue.
Owen Nioce, Mt. Zion Rustlers
Blueberry Muffin-Red.
Leah Kesler, Mt. Zion Rustlers
Chocolate Chip Power Balls-Blue
Lane Kesler, Mt. Zion Rustlers
Cocca Brownies-Blue.
Sam Tollefson, Mt. Zion Rustlers
Sweet Potato Cake Bars-Red.
Josie Baker, Willis All Stars
Rice Krispie Treat-Blue,
Chocolate Chip Cookie-Red.
Mason Ward, Mt. Zion Rustlers
White Bread-Red.
Mia Torkelson, Willis All Stars
Lana’s Kiss Cookie-Red.
Berkleigh Torkelson, Willis All Stars
Avalanche Cookies-Blue.
Alise Reschke, Fairview Willing Workers
Soft Yeast Pretzel-Red.
Annika Reschke, Fairview Willing Workers
Chocolate Chip Cookie-Red.
Emma Boswell, Mt. Zion Rustlers
Almost No-Knead Bread-Blue,
Cream Cheese Coffee Cake-Red.
Nola Boswell, Mt. Zion Rustlers
Kids White Bread-Red.
Bristol Menold, Morrill Tip Top
Banana Nut Chaeffle-Red.
Lyndsey Menold, Morrill Tip Top
Poppy Seed Bread-Red.
Elsie Ploeger, Morrill Tip Top
S’mores Muddy Buddies-Blue,
No-Bake Avalanche Cookies-Red,
Cinnamon Quick Bread-Red.
Adaylee Welch,
Willis All Stars
Cherry Bars For A Crowd-Red,
Dried Strawberries-Purple,
Grape Jelly-Blue.
Lyttia Linck, Willis All Stars
Macaroons-Purple,
Death By Chocolate Bundt Cake-Blue,
Dr. Pepper Cupcakes-Red,
Recipe File-Blue.
Flint Lowdermilk, Fairview Willing Workers
Snickerdoodles-Purple,
Chocolate Chip Muffins-Red.
Lydia Hartter, Morrill Tip Top
Chocolate Crinkles-Purple,
Chocolate Chip Cookie-Purple.
Karson Linck, Willis All Stars
No Bake Cookie-Purple,
No Bake Energy Bites-Blue,
Gorp Bar-Blue.
Michael Finch, Mt. Zion Rustlers
Banana Muffins-Purple.
Emaleigh Baker, Willis All Stars
Molasses Cookie-Purple,
Pumpkin Muffins-Blue.
Carly Hartter, Morrill Tip Top
Homemade Danish Pastry Dough-Blue,
World’s Best Raisin Bread-Red,
Recipe Book-Purple.
Carolyn Schuetz, Modern Sunflowers
Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake-Purple,
Cinnamon Roll Quick Bread-Blue,
Yeast Bread-Red,
Dark Chocolate Chunk Raspberry Crumb Muffins-Blue,
Recipe File-Purple.
Henley Shoemaker, Mt. Zion Rustlers
Lemon Drops, Blue.
Ashley Brady, Willis All Stars
Applesauce-Red.
Sarah Brady, Willis All Stars
Applebutter-Red.
Laura Lierz, Willis All Stars
Better Than Anything Cake-Red.
McKenzie Tedman, Morrill Tip Top
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookie-Red.
Elly O’Bryan, Modern Sunflowers
Recipe Notebook-Purple,
No Bake Cookie-Purple.
Devynn Wenger, Modern Sunflowers
Spiced Applesauce Bread-Blue,
Dinner Rolls-Purple,
Peanut Butter Chippers-Purple.
Landry O’Bryan, Modern Sunflowers
Homemade Wheat Thins-Blue,
White Chocolate Snickerdoodles-Blue,
Everything Bagel-Blue,
Garlic Cheese Bread-Blue,
White Yeast Bread-Blue.
Austynn Wenger, Modern Sunflowers
Honey Whole Wheat Loaves-Red,
Chocolate Chip Cookie-Purple,
Butterhorns Yeast Rolls-Purple,
Banana Bread-Blue.
Max Selland, Modern Sunflowers
Muffin From Mix-Purple,
Puppy Chow-Blue,
Rice Krispy Treat With M&Ms-Purple.
Tabitha Rice, Willis All Stars
Decorated Blue Flower Cupcake-Red.
Chloe Rice, Willis All Stars
Hydrangea Cupcake-Red.
Clarissa Jamvold, Willis All Stars
Classic French Madeleines-Blue,
Butterscotch Cupcakes-Blue.
Anna Selland, Modern Sunflowers
Monster Cookie Bars-Purple,
Muffin From Mix-Purple,
Puppy Chow-Blue.
