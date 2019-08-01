The following are results from the Brown County Fair for the Everest 4-Leaf Clover 4-H Club:
Addison Brown: Walk & Trot Pleasure Jr Only-Purple; Poles Jr 13 & Under-Red; Flag Race J4 13 and Under-Red; Barrels Jr. 13 & Under-Blue; Night Sky-Purple; How you doing-Red; Halter 2YO and Older-Red; Junior Showmanship-Purple Champion
Amelia Paden: Dog-Purple; Jellyfish Salt Painting-Blue; The Kissing Hand Clay Dish-Blue; Brownie Cookie-Blue; Puppy Chow-Blue Champion Sr. Decorated food; Wildlife Friendly Goose-Blue; Lily Pad-Red
Avery Krenz: Miniature Heifer-Blue Class Champion; Jr Showmanship-Red; Class #2 Market Hogs-Purple Class Winner; PeeWee-Blue; Goofy Ghosts-Blue; Jolly Jellyfish-Blue; Bird Buffet-Purple; Feed Bag-Blue; White Lace Dress-Purple; Jr. Girls Buymanship Revue-Blue; Favorite Place Setting-Red; Pretty Weeds-Red
Carlee Brown: Junior Showmanship-Blue; Jr Western Horsemanship-Red; Jr Western Pleasure-Blue Reserve; Trail-Red; Poles Jr 13 & Under-Red; Flag Race J4 13 & Under-Blue; Barrels Jr 13 & Under-Red; Halter 2YO and Older-Purple Champion; Halter 2YO and Older-Red; Beautiful Day-Blue; Sky Party-Red; USA Painting-Blue; Cupcake Jewelry Box-Blue; Jello sugar cookies-Purple; Seasoned Crackers-Purple; Sunflower-Red; Wildlife Adventureland Bird-Red; Costumed Pet-Purple; Dog-Purple
Cheigh Cox: 6-9 mo Meat Goat Breding-Purple #1; 6-9 mo Meat Goat Breeding-Blue; 6-9 mo Meat Goat Breeding-Red; 12-23 mo Meat Goat Breeding-Blue; Jr. Meat goat Showmanship-Purple #3; Home Sweet Pillow-Purple; Coasters-Purple; Family Scrabble-blue; Wooden Turkey-Purple; Florida Tree-Red; Ignition Photos-Red; Florida Tree-Red; IDA train-Red; Class #1 Breeding tuilts-Blue; Class #1 Market Hogs-Blue; Junior-Purple Junior Grand Champion; Smoked Ham-Purple; Banana Muffins-Blue; Beef Jerky-Red; Decorated Cake-Purple; swine jr champion showman
Dylan Miller: 6-9 mo Meat Goat Breding-Red; 6-9 mo Meat Goat Breeding-Red; 6-9 mo Meat Goat Breeding-Red; Jr. Meat Goat Showmanship-Blue; Class #1 Breeding Guilts-Purple #2; Class #1 Market Hogs-Blue; Junior-Blue; Monkey Bread-Blue; Barnyard Cake-Purple; Free Roaming-Red; Relaxed Cat-White; Zebra Chicken-Red; Icicles off the house-Red; String Art Deer-Purple; Coaster Set-Purple; Model p-51 Mustang Airplane
Ellah Stirton: Class #2 Breeding Guilts-Blue; Class #4 Market Hogs-Blue; PeeWee-Blue; Tree String Art-Purple; Oatmeal chocolate chip cookies-Purple; Single exhibit-Blue; Country Cutie-Blue; Country side Fireworks-Purple; Commercial Heifer-Blue; Int. Girls buymanship Revue-Blue; Jr. Showmanship-Red; clss #2 Market Hogs-Blue; Junior-blue; Cactus Rocks-Blue; Upcycled Feed Tote-Red; Garden Flowers-blue; Wine Long Formal-Red; Favorite Place Setting-Red
Ethan Miller: 6-9 mo Meat Goat Breeding-Red; 6-9 mo Meat Goat Breeding-Purple #1; 6-9 mo Meat Goat Breeding-Blue; 12-23 mo Meat Goat Breeding-Purple #1 Grand champion Breeding Goat; Sr. showmanship-Purple Reserve Grand Sr. Showman; Class #2 Breeding Guilts-Blue; class #1 Market Hogs-Blue; Senior-Red; Basketball clothes-Purple; Sr. Boys Buymanship Revue-Purple Sr. Reserve Champ; smoked Ham-Purple; Breakfast Pie-Blue; Decorated Cake-Blue; Snowy Windmill-Blue; Wild Sunflower-Purple; food decorated Sr. 14-18
Haden Miller: Dog-Purple; Class #1 Breeding Guilts-Blue; Class #1 Market Hogs-Blue; Class #5 Market Hogs-Purple; Senior-Blue; Packman cake-Blue; cousins-Red; Playing Catch-Red; Waterfall-Blue; River-Red
Joe Smith: Pikachu outside-Purple; Pikachu-Blue; Fruity pebble Rice Krispie Treats-Purple
Julia Lehew: Sewing Basket-Blue; Romper-Purple; Buymanship Teal high-low drew-Blue; Sr. Construction Revue-Purple; Sr. Girls buymanship Revue-Blue; chocolate chiffon Cake-Blue; Fresh Peach Pie-Purple; Apple Pie-Purple; Dark Cherry Pie-Purple; Cracked wheat bread-purple; Tea ring-purple; angus heifer-Purple Reserve Champion; Simmental Steer-Purple champion; Sr. Showmanship-Blue #3; Canvas-Blue; food res champ non perishable pie; specialty bread champion
Kasen Miller: Oreo Cheesecake-Purple; Funfetti cake batter dip-Blue; chocolate chip cookie-Red; snack time-Red; Wildlife Ducks-Red; Kickin’ it with my herd-Red; Lily-Red; Tye Dye Shirt-Purple; 4th of July Decoration-Blue; Bucket calf 7-9 YO-Blue; BC Showmanship 7-12-Blue; 6-9 mo Meat Goat Breeding-Red; 6-9 mo Meat Goat Breeding-Red; 6-9 mo Meat Goat Showmanship-Blue; Jr. Meat Goat Showmanship-Blue; Class #2 Breeding Guilts-Purple #2; Class #1 Market Hogs-Blue; PeeWee-Blue
Landry O’Bryan: Lead/Citizen Poster-Blue; Notebook-Blue; white Loaf champion; arts & craft exhibitor award
Layne Mottin: Color of Spring-Red; Flower Power-Red
Marissa Bunck: Flower Stepping Stone-Blue; Clothing buymanship-Blue; Jr. Girls buymanship Revue-Blue; Red white & blue M&Ms cookie bars-Red; No-bake oatmeal monster cookie energy-Blue; Chocolate peanut butter no bake cookies-Purple
Mason Bunck: flag stepping stone-Blue; Other Woodworking-Blue; Commercial Ewe Lambs-Red; Class #1 Market-Red; Class #1 Market-Red; Jr. Showmanship-Purple; Pen of 4-Blue
Mylee Young: reserve champion mkt hog; 3-6 mo Meat Goat Breeding-Purple; 6-9 mo Meat Goat Breeding-Blue; 12-23 mo Meat Goat Breeding-Purple Reserve Grand Breeding Goat; Class #1-Blue; Class #2-Red; Class #3-Purple R. Grand Market Goat; Jr. Meat Goat Showmanship-Blue; Costumed Pet-Purple; Cats-Blue; Dog-Purple; Decorated Cage-Purple; Standard Breeds-Lg. Fowl-young-Blue; Standard Breeds-Bantams-young-Blue; Production Pellets-Pen of 3-Purple Champion; Dual Purple Pellets-Pen of 3-Blue; Class #2 Breeding Guilts-Blue; Class #5 Market Hogs-Purple; Class Winner Reserve Champion Maket hog; PeeWee-Blue; Corn Art Wall Hanging-PUrple; Ceramics Painted Cup-Blue; Ceramics Handprint Tray-Purple; Ed. Ex. Fingerprint colors & shapes-Blue; Jr. Girls buymanship Revue-Blue; Dill-Purple; Marigold-Blue; Zinnia-Red; Rose-Purple; Coneflower-Purple; Beets-Purple; Red Potatoes-Purple; Peas-Blue; cucumbers-Purple; Greenbeans-Purple; Yellow Onions-Blue; Yellow Squashes-Purple; Cabbage-Blue; Tomatoes-Purple; Cherry Tomatoes-Purple; broccoli-white; garden box-purple; alfalfa-purple; grass hay-blue; brome-gallon-purple; soybeans-gallon-purple; wheat-gallo-purple; zucchini-Purple; Miscellaneous Seed-Purple; How to get your Goat Show ready-Purple Jr. Reserve Champion; Iris-Purple; Columbine-Red; Cheetah Print Outfit-Blue; Monster energy balls-Purple; Scotcharoos-Purple; Strawberry Jam-Blue; Jalapeno salsa-Blue; Reserve champ doe; plant science hort exhibitor award
Rilee Brown: Halter 2YO and Older-Purple; Junior Showmanship-Blue; Jr. Western Horsemanship-Blue; Jr. Western Pleasure-Red; Trail-Red; Poles Jr. 13 & Under-Purple; Flag Race J4 13 and Under-Purple Champion; Barrels Jr. 13 & Under-Purple; Morning Dew-Purple Pretty in Pink-Red
Skyler Hoadley: Polish-Red; Normal Colored Fur-red; Blueberry pie-Blue; Elephants-Blue; Penguin-Red; California Coast-Red; Seagull in California-Red
William Rother: Class #6 Market Hogs-Purple; Senior-Red; Basketball String Art-Purple; Wooden Birdhouse-Blue; Kansas Sunset-Blue; Keep’n It Country-Purple
Zeegan Hoadley: Netherland Dwarf-White; Normal Colored Fur-Blue; Wildlife Group of Duck in lake-Red; Wildlife Ducks at Sunset-Red; Wildlife Duck Family-Red; Wildlife Ducks swimming out-Red; string art-Purple; sun catcher-Purple; arts & craft exhibitor award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.