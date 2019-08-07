The following are the Brown County Fair results for the Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club. Watch upcoming issues of the Hiawatha World for other results.
Aden Grathwohl: string art-purple; button art-red; shorthorn plus-purple class champion; shorthorn plus steer-purple champion; Jr. Showmanship-purple-reserve Jr. champ; boom-red; eating time-white.
Avery Baumgartner: pinwheels-blue; cheesecake-blue; cake-red; cookie bars-purple; satin-purple BOB; colored satin fur-blue; intermediate showmanship-blue; Jr. showmanship-purple; rabbit-blue; basket-blue; string art-blue; string art-purple; palm tree-red; sun set-red; eighth ball-red; sheep rate of gain.
Brody Grathwohl: shorthorn heifer-purple class champion/supreme heifer; shorthorn steer-blue; Jr. showmanship-purple Jr. champ Showman; Klinefelter Barn-red; Sand art-blue; bird-purple; O-blue; cow-red; top home-raised heifer; lifestock judging contest juniors.
Crayton Lanter: Class 2 market hogs-blue; junior-blue.
Flint Lowdermilk: Class 2 market hogs-blue; peewee-blue; model fire truck-blue; shotgun shell frame-blue; tractor w/hay wagon-blue; other woodworking-blue; bucket calf 7-9 YO-blue; BC showmanship 7-12; wild slide sundaes-purple; domino cookies-blue; peanut butter blossoms-purple; PB chocochip banana muffins-purple
Huck Lowdermilk: bucket calf 7-9 YO-blue; BC showmanship 7-12-blue; class 2 market hogs-purple' peewee-blue; race car-purple; bumblebee-purple; needlepoint puppy-blue; Milky Way caramel apple salad-purple; chocolate chip cookies-purple; cake mix cinnamon rolls-blue.
Hunter Lowdermilk: heavy weight-blue; Sr. showmanship-purple Champion Sr. Showman; Class 2 market-purple; Sr. Showmanship-purple-Grand Champion Sr. Showman; Class 1 market hogs-blue class winner; senior-purple; dream catcher-purple; cow wooden tray-blue; prom dress-buymanship-blue; Sr. girls buymanship revue-purple; apricot pie-blue; blueberry coffee cake-blue; Amish white bread-purple; honey wheat bread-blue; butter twist bread-purple; The Bruning Award; Outstanding Beef Exhibitor
Jackson Meyer: magnet-blue; old silo-red
Jake Rieger: commercial heifer-blue; AOB steer-blue; Sr. showmanship-purple Reserve Champion Sr. Showman; purebred dorset ewe-purple; purebred dorset ewe-purple; class market-purple; class 4 market-purple; Sr. Showmanship-purple; pen of 3-purple champion pen of 3; Class 1 breeding guilts-blue; Class 2 breeding guilts-blue class winner; senior-purple-Sr. Grand Showman; Light Weight-blue; Larry Schumann Outstanding Exhibitor; best three sheep perindividual; grand champion ewe; swine sr. champion showman.
Joey Meyer: walnut cutting board-blue; lily with water droplets-purple; on the lookout cat-purple; itch cat-red; photography exhibitor award
Kodi Miller: AOB steer-purple champion; Sr. showmanship-blue; AOB ewe lamb-blue; Hampshire-purple; Class 2 market-blue; Class 5 market-purple; Sr. showmanship-blue; class 2 breeding guilts-purple; Class 5 market hogs-purple; senior-blue; zucchini boats-purple; hot cheese dip-blue; apple cream pie-blue; peanut butter surprise-purple; milk-honey white bread-red; Grandma's flower-red; Dan the Greatred; Lucy Sue-blue; master cabin-red.
Megan Brockhoff: turnips-purple; mountain landscape-purple; snowy bridge-purple; sun behind trees-red; dog-red; tree dreamcatcher-red; flower wreath-blue; Hot Mess canvas-purple; willow tree-purple.
Olivia Baumgartner: satin-blue; colored satin fur-red; class 4 market-purple; Jr. showmanship-blue; string art-blue; kite-blue; button tree-purple; corn dip-blue; Oreo dip-blue; bundt cake-purple; cornfield-purple; sunset-red.
Raelynn Lanter: Class 2 breeding gilts-purple class winner Reserve Champion gilt; class 6 market hogs-purple class winner; peewee-purple; reserve grand champion gilt.
Walker Lowdermilk: Class 1 breeding gilts-blue; market hogs-blue; senior-purple reserve championship show; class 5 market-purple; Sr. Showmanship-purple Reserve Grand Champion Sr. Showman; Nathan Paul Wright Award; sheep sr reserve champion showman; swine sr reserve champion showman.
