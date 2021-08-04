The following are the Brown County Fair results for the Fairview Willing Workers 4H Club:
Aden Grathwohl: Class 4 Simmental heifer-blue; Class 5 shorthorn heifer-blue; Class 8 AOB heifer-blue; Class 8 mainteainer steer-blue; Jr Showmanship a-blue; Champion Simmental heifer; Champion AOB heifer; Champion Maintainer steer; Champion shorthorn heifer; Top Home raised heifer; Supreme heifer; Jr Reserve Champ Showman-Beef; Round Robin Jr showman; breeding gilts class 2-blue; mkt hogs class 6-blue; Jr Showmanship-blue; Class 7 AOB steer-blue; Sr Showmanship-champion-blue; Wooden die pencil holder-blue; woodworking furniture-purple; woodworking purple.
Alise Reschke: Class 10 market heifer-blue; Jr. Showmanship B-blue; Grand champion steer; champion Mkt heifer; string art-blue; tie dye shirt-blue; triple chocolate cookies-blue; pretzel mix-purple; pumpkin muffins-blue.
Annika Reschke: Class 4 Shorthorn steer-blue; Jr Showmanship A-blue; Champion shorthorn steer; Christmas R-blue; Can lid pumpkin-blue; pumpkin bread-purple; blond brownies-blue; good bread everytime-blue.
Avery Baumgartner: Wood burning-purple; yellow orange-red; Sabetha Lake-red; rain drop-red; B/W Mexican Jungle-red; paint sample calendar-blue; pencil drawing-purple; Navy metallic prom dress-purple; Sr buymanship revue-blue; place setting-purple; crease cheese mints-blue; Dutch apple pie-blue; Twix thumbprint cookies-purple; cinnamon rolls-purple.
Ben Geisendorf: Class 7 AOB steer-blue; Jr Showmanship C-blue; Lego Thanos-red; tie dye shirt-blue; poke, am button picture-blue; hydrolic hand-blue.
Brody Grathwohl: Class 6 shorthorn plus heifer-blue; Class 5 shorthorn plus steer-blue; Jr Showmanship B-blue; champion shorthorn plus heifer; Jr champion showmanship-beef; champion shorthorn plue steer; halter-blue; Jr Showmanship-red; walk and trot pleasure-champion-blue; Jr barrels-red; jr flag race-red; Jr poles-red; breeding gilts class 2-champion-blue; Mkt hogs class 5; Mkt hogs class 6-grand champ-blue; Pee wee showmanship-blue.
Crayton Lanter: Breeding class 1-red; Jr showmanship-red; chocolate chip cookies-blue.
Eli Geisendorf: Class 5 shorthorn plus steer-blue; Jr Showmanship A-blue; Sr Showmanship-blue; Standard Breeds-Bantams young-blue; Standard Breeds-Lg Fowl-young-blue; Standard Breeds-Lg Fowl-young-red; tie dye shirt-blue; robotic crib-blue.
Flint Lowdermilk: Market lamb-blue; Jr sheep showmanship-blue; Mkt hogs class 3-blue; pee wee Showmanship-blue; brome-purple; alfalfa-red.
Huck Lowdermilk: bucket calf 7-9-blue; showmanship 7-12-blue; breeding ewe-blue; Jr sheep showmanship-purple; mkt hogs class 4-blue; Peewee Showmanship-red.
Jackson Meyer: Spring Winter-blue; Oma's flowers-red; Pokemon squirrel-blue; Old Pikachu-blue; Pidgeon-red; UFO-red; ferocious cat-red; moo school-red.
Jacob Rieger: market-blue; market-reserve champion-purple; Sr Showmanship-blue; Reserve champion market goat; breeding ewe-purple; market lamb-blue; market lamb-blue; best three sheep-purple; Sr Sheep Showmanship-2nd; Sheep Sr Reserve Champ showman; breeding class 1-red; Mkt hogs class 2-blue; Mkt hogs class 2-red; Sr Showmanship-red; Class 7 AOB steer-blue.
Jenna Geisendorf: Class 3 Simmental Steer-blue; Jr Showmanship B-blue; Dutch Sr Buck-white; normal colored fur-red; tie dye shirt-purple; dream catcher-purple; fleece tie blanket-blue; place setting-purple; peanut butter balls-purple; chocolate chip cookies-purple.
Joey Meyer: Walnut fish sign-blue; trinket box-purple; Maui sunset-purple; sea turtle-red; woodworking furniture-purple; yellow onions-red; yellow squash-purple; squash-blue; beets-blue.
Kodi Miller: Class 2 Angus steer-reserve champ-blue; Class 3 Simmental steer-blue; Class 10 market heifer-blue; Sr Showmanship-red; Reserve champion mkt heifer; Champion Angus steer; Breeding Gilts class 2-red; mkt hogs class 1-blue; Mkt hogs class 1-blue.
Malachi Maas: market-purple; market-blue; Jr showmanship-purple; goat champion rate of gain; Jr showmanship-blue; dual purpose hen-pen of three-blue; dual purple hen-pen of three-purple; breeding ewe-blue; market lamb-blue; Jr sheep showmanship-blue; breeding class 1-red; mkt hogs class 5-blue; Peewee Showmanship-blue.
Olivia Baumgartner: Rope bowl-blue; popsicle stick shelf-blue; pottery-red; place setting-blue; cherry pie-purple; cheesecake caramel bars-purple; red velvet brownies-purple; flower-red; center of a flower-purple; B/W cat-red.
Reagan Kerl: Jr. Showmanship-red; standard breeds-lg fowl-old-red; standard breeds-lg fowl-old-blue; bucket calf 10-12-blue; showmanship 7-12-blue; standard breeds-Bantam young-blue; Mkt hogs class 6-red; Jr showmanship-red; chocolate chip cookies-blue; sugar cookies-red; Little Blessings-red; cousins-red.
Reid Reschke: Class 1 2nd year bkt calves-red; Class 10 market heifer-blue; Jr Showmanshi C-blue; bucket calf 7-9-blue; Showmanship 7-12-blue; tie dye shirt-blue; marshmallow shooter-blue; sugar cookies-blue; corn muffins-blue.
Fairview Willing Workers: Banner-blue 5th
