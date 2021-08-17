The following are the results from the Brown County Fair for the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club:
Anna Selland: Costumed pet-blue; cats-blue; dog-blue; decorated cage-blue; Mkt hogs class 6-blue; Pee Wee Showmanship-red; Lego from kit-blue; Lego from kit-blue; painted gnome-blue; hydro dipped painting-blue; book marker glue-red; painted butterfly-blue; Elly's corn dip-purple; no bake cookies-purple; penut butter brownie-purple; microwave caramels-purple; watermelon slice cake-purple; decorated junior 7-13; food exhibitor up to 9.
Austynn Wenger: Class 2 angus heifer-blue; Mkt hogs class 3-blue; Jr showmanship-red; repurposed metal pumpkin-blue; painted cardinal-blue; beaded horseshoe-purple; repurposed ceiling fixture light-purple; patchwork pillow-blue; arts & craft exhibitor award; buymanship-purple; inter girls buymanship revue-purple; corn dip-purple; hot mustard-purple; cocoa cinnamon pound cake-purple; chocolate angel food-purple; recipe notebook-purple; no water sanitizer-purple; chili cheese bread-blue; wholesome wheat bread-blue; food exhibitor award 12-14; Jr showmanship A-blue.
Ben Selland: Jr Showmanship-purple; standard breeds-bantams old-purple; standard breeds-lg fowl-old-purple; standard breeds-lf fowl-young-purple; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-purple; breeding gilts class 2-red; Mkt hogs class 3-red; Jr showmanship-red; Legos from a kit-blue; lemon bars-purple; angel food cake-purple; sourdough bread-blue.
Caleb Heininger: Breeding gilts class 3-red; Mkt hogs class 5-red; Mkt hogs class 5-red; Peewee showmanship-red; coil drip pot-blue; face pot bowl-blue; alcohol ink tumbler-urple; wooden coasters-blue; Hogwarts moments ox-blue; Under the sea Legos-purple; arts & Craft exhibitor award; Jr presentation-blue; peanut butter cookies-purple; zucchini bread-purple; recipe file-purple; crescent rolls-blue; Berry Happy-red; Black Hills-blue; Buffalo Breeze-red; rocket from kit-5-13-red.
Carolyn Schuetz: 12-24 month doe-blue; 12-24 month old doe-blue; 2 years and older doe-blue; market-red; sr showmanship-blue; mini lop sr buck-red; mini lop sr doe-red; netherland dwarf-red; netherland dwarf jr buck-blue; netherland dwarf jr doe-blue; polish sr doe-blue; polish sr doe-red; polish sr doe-purple; normal colored fur-grand champ-purple; normal colored fur-purple; sr showmanship 14 & up-grand champ-purple; rabbit grand champion fur; rabbit senior showman; outstanding rabbit ward; floral romper-purple; sr buymanship revue-purple; saturn-red; barn-blue; field-red.
Devynn Wenger: Mkt hogs class 4-red; Jr showmanship-red; painted jar-blue; repurposed horseshoe-blue; buymanship-blue; inter girls buymanship-blue; place setting-blue; sunny carrot salad-blue; mint cookies-purple; upside down chocolate cake-blue; recipe notebook-blue.
Elly O'Bryan: Mkt hogs class 2-red; jr showmanship-red; rain chain-blue; hydrodip watermelon-blue; wine sculpture-purple; fidget bracelet-blue; nevelson found obj artist ed exh-blue; inter girls buymanship-purple; dress outfit-blue; buymanship revue interim girl; picnic salad-purple; ranch crack dip-purple; chocolate peanut butter cookies-blue; alabama pecan bread-purple; supply chow-blue; cherry coconut bars-purple; eat your water-purple; recipe notebook-purple; food exhibitor 10-11; leadership citizenship poster-blue; pet educational exhibit-blue; costumed pet-purple; dog-blue; decorated cage-purple.
Jackson Heininger: alcohol ink tumbler-blue; paper star wreath-blue; stepping stone-red; painted galaxy rocks-blue.
Jax Wenger: sand jar-blue; hand soap dispenser-blue; key chain-blue.
Landy O'Bryan: Mkt hogs class 5-red; sr showmanship-red; bam fine arts painting-purple; barn quilt-blue; found obj garden hanger-blue; clothespin nativity ornament-blue; barn quilt ed exh-blue; embroidery berry pie-purple; Arts & Craf exhibitor award; sr girls buymanship-purple; lime apron-blue; orange mr croc-red; minky blanket-purple; sr constructed revue-purple; place setting-purple; buffalo chicken dip-purple; angel food cake-purple; coconut macaroons-purple; cadbury mini egg blondies-purple; bananas 1010-purple; recipe file-purple; garlic knots-blue; garlic parmesan herb bread-purple; Wenger white bread-blue; specialty bread reserve champ; place setting senior; misc notebook-purple; misc purple award.
Max Selland: bucket calf 7-9-blue; showmanship 7-12-blue; jr showmanship-red; standard breeds-lg fowl-old-blue; standard breeds-Lg fowl-old-purple; standard breeds-Lg fowl-old-blue; standard breeds-Lg fowl-young-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; Mkt hogs class 3-red; peewee showmanship-red; Lego from kit-purple; Lego from kit-purple; sand art-red; beaded mobile-blue; custom lego car house-red; custom lego police vehicle-red; buymanship-purple; jr boys buymanship revue-purple; buymanship revue jr boy-purple; place setting-blue; rice krispie treats-purple; chocolate chip cookies-purple; strawberry cheesecake muffins-blue.
Simon Heininger: paper star wreath-blue; galaxy painted rocks-red; suncatcher-blue; turtle stepping stone-red; green pepper-red; zucchini-purple.
