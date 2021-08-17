The following are the Brown County Fair results for the Morrill Tip Top Club:
Alton Hartter: red potatoes-blue; green peppers-red; green beans-blue; zucchini-red; perennials-blue.
Bristol Menold: weaving baskets-blue; refurbished chair-blue; sewing kit-blue; 24" gum drop pillow-purple; applesauce cookies-purple; apple cake-blue.
Caden McNerney: tie dye shirts-red; racetracker garage-blue; police station-blue; sand art-red; heavenly caramel pie-purple; sugar cookies-blue; donuts-blue; rocket from kit 5-13-blue; rocketry purple award.
Carson McNerney: tie dye shirt-blue; duplo boat-red; Chex Muddy buddies-purple.
Charlee Ploeger: bucket calf 7-9-blue; showmanship 7-12-blue; wood flag rainbow-blue; stitched rainbow-purple; picture frame-blue; unicorn-blue; place setting-blue; recipe file-purple; my plate poster-purple; dirt cake-purple; fruit salad-blue; banana salad-purple; muffins-blue; brownies-purple; snack mix-purple.
Dylan Mcnerney: painting-red; tie dye shirt-blue; Lego phone tower-blue; cinnamon rolls-blue; crusty bread-blue; rocket from kit 5-13-blue; rocketry purple award; woodworking furniture-purple; woodworking purple.
Elsie Ploeger: breeding ewe-purple; breeding ewe-blue; breeding ewe-blue; market lamb-reserve champion-blue; best three sheep-blue; jr sheep showmanship-blue; sheep reserve champ mkt lamb; painted rocks-blue; diamond art-blue; painting-blue; felt flowers-red; fruit pizza cookies-purple; strawberry pretzel salad-purple; sourdough chocolate chip cookies-purple; brownie nut cookies-purple; sourdough blueberry muffins-blue; cake batter puppy chow-blue; 2 hour no knead bread-purple; easy crusty Artisan bread-blue; soft honey oat bread-blue; popcorn-blue.
Estie Grimm: Class 9A lt wgt crossbred steer-blue; class 10 market heifer-blue; jr showmanship c-blue; bucket calf 7-9-purple; showmanship 7-12-purple; champion showman bkt calf; 3-6 month old doe-blue; 6-9 month old doe-blue; jr showmanship-champion-purple; dairy milker over 2 years blue; dairy jr showmanship-champion-purple; dairy goat jr showman champ; goat jr champ showman; jr showmanship-purple; poultry jr champ showman-blue; dual purple hen-pen of three-blue; dual purple hen-pen of three-blue; dual purpose pullets-pen-blue; dual purpose pullets-pen-blue; dual purpose pullets-pen-blue; Dual purpose pullets-pen-blue; dual purpose pullets-pen-red; dual purpose pullets-pen-blue; standard breeds-bantams young-blue; holand lop sr buck-blue; normal colored fur-red; jr showmanship 7-9-purple; breeding ewe-purple; breeding ewe-blue; breeding ewe-purple; breeding ewe-blue; breeding ewe-blue; breeding ewe-blue; market lamb-purple; best three sheep-blue; jr sheep showmanship-champion-purple; sheep jr champ showman; sheep top home raised ewe; shepherds lead-purple; shepherds lead participant; box fabric covered-blue; etched glasses-purple; crocheted doily- purple; crocheted doily-purple; Arts & Craft exhibitor award; Top exhibitor Family & Consumer Science; apron x2-purple; buymanship-purple jr girls buymanship revue-blue; jr constructed revue-purple; alfalfa-red; brome-blue; yellow zucchini-purple; yellow onions-blue; red potatoes-blue; red onions-blue; white potatoes-blue; cauliflower-purple; apricots-blue; perennial-blue; rose-red; tiger lily-blue; lily-blue; lily-red; jr presentation-purple; champ demonstration jr; demonstration exhibitor; spaghetti salad-purple; pea salad-purple; pasta salad-purple; peanut butter cookie-purple; sweet cherry pie-blue; apricot pie-blue; apple pie-blue; cookbook-purple; sweet spread-purple; fruit preserve-purple; tomato preserves-purple; pickles-purple meats-purple; Gma's dinner rolls-blue; feather rolls-blue; herbed dinner rolls-purple; parmesan breadsticks-blue; French bread-purple; Amish sweet bread-purple; sour cream chive bread-purple; champ spec breads & rolls; specialty bread champion; jr champ food preservation; future-red; sweet country-red; musical inspiration-purple; hedgie-blue; breeding class 1-purple; Mkt hogs class 2-purple; peewee showmanship-blue; place setting-purple; chickens-purple.
Isaac Hartter: zucchini-purple; herb assortment-purple; jalapeno-blue; banana peppers-blue; zucchini-purple; cucumbers-red; green beans-blue; yellow onions-purple; red potatoes-blue; white onions-blue; beets-purple; Yukon Gold-blue; perennial-red; plant Sc Horticulture exh award; rocket from kit 14-18-purple.
Kenzie Ploeger: paint pour-purple; woodburn rolling pin-red; USA sign-red; picture holder-blue; bucket calf 10-12-blue; showmanship 7-12-blue; intermediate presentation-purple; champ demonstrations interim; demonstration exhibitor; place setting-blue; smoothie-purple; fruit salad-blue; pineapple salad-purple; corn casserole-blue; blueberry muffins-blue; energy bites-purple; no bakes-blue; ch DB cupcake-blue; meat temps-blue; recipe file-purple; reading-purple; misc purple award.
Kinsley Bletscher: painting with colors-red; painting the sky-red; cinnamon rolls-red; blackberry cheesecake-purple; educational display wildlife-blue; wildlife purple; dog pails-red; tulips-blue.
Logan McNerney: duplo truck-red; painting-blue; tie dye shirt-blue; drum-purple; Oreos-purple; rocket from kit 5-13-blue; rocketry purple award.
Logan Ploeger: breeding ewe-reserve champion-purple; market lamb-purple; breeding ewe-purple; best three sheep-blue; jr sheep showmanship-reserve champion-purple; sheep jr reserve champion showman; sheep reserve champion ewe; chess board-purple; cheese pieces-purple; wood clock-purple; strawberry turnover-blue; sugar cookie cheesecake bars-blue; Amish apple fritter bread-blue; peanut butter oatmeal cookies-purple; pineapple crisp-purple; cinnamon rolls-purple; cinnamon crunch bread-purple; milk & honey sourdough-purple; honey oat sourdough-purple; honey buttermilk bread-blue; fire tree line-purple; fire road-red.
Lydia Hartter: pull string art cards-blue; goede canvas-blue; yellow onions-blue; white onions-purple; herb assortment-purple; beets-purple; zucchini-red; red potatoes-purple; green beans-blue; green peppers-blue; banana peppers-blue; Yukon gold potatoes-blue; perennial-purple; annual-blue; raisin oatmeal cookies-blue; coffee toffee cookies-purple; whole whet bread-purple; lily-red; after the storm-purple; chill cat-blue; petunia bloom-red.
Lyndsey Menold: Weaving basket-purple; refurbished bread box-blue; seweing kit-blue; 24" gum drop pillow-blue; apple pie-blue.
McKenzie Tedman: as light as a dandelion-red; chicken on nest-blue; painted puppies-red; wooden cat painting-blue; stuffed doll-red; place setting-purple; decorated bee sugar cookies-blue; iced apple sugar cookie-purple; orange flower-blue; mary's adventure-blue.
Michael Tedman: sun catcher-blue; giraffe painting-red; rocket from kit 5-13-purple; rocketry purple award.
Nellie Grimm: bucket calf 7-9-purple; showmanship 7-12-purple; reserve champion showman bkt calf; 3-6 month old doe-blue; market-blue; jr showmanship-purple; dairy milker over 2 years-blue; dairy jr showmanship-blue; jr showmanship-blue; poultry champ jr pen of three; dual purpose pullets-pen-blue; standard breeds-bantams young-purple; standard breeds-bantams young-purple; holland lop sr doe-blue; normal colored fur-blue; jr showmanship 7-9-purple; breeding ewe-blue; breeding ewe-blue; breeding ewe-blue; breeding ewe-blue; best three sheep-blue; jr sheep showmanship-purple; shepherds lead-purple; shepherds lead participant; breeding gilts class 3-blue; mkt hogs class 3-blue; pee wee showmanship-red; etch pan-blue; buymanship-purple; jr girls buymanship revue-purple; brome-red; alfalfa-blue; yellow onions-red; red potatoes-red; cauliflower-blue; yellow zucchini-blue; white potatoes-red; apricots-blue; tiger lily-blue; black eyed susan-blue; day lily-red; lily-blue; jr presentation-blue; demonstration exhibitor; place setting-purple; spaghetti salad-blue; pea salad-blue; peanut butter cookies-purple; cookbook-blue; sweet spread-purple; fruit preserves-purple; tomato preserves-purple; pickles--purple; meats-purple; Gma's dinner rolls-purple; herbed dinner rolls-blue; feather rolls-blue; parmesan breadsticks-purple; French bread-red; Mrs. Eisenhower-white; Amish sweet bread-red; sour cream chive-blue; reserve champion food preservation; on the lookout-red; peek a boo-red; maggie-blue; musical hands-blue; sambo-blue.
Will Hartter: Yukon gold potatoes-red; zucchini-blue perennial-red; banana peppers-red; jalapenos-blue.
Morrill Tip Top Banner: Purple-2nd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.