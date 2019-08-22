The following are the Brown County Fair results for the Morrill Tip Top 4-H Club:
Amber Menold: pig collare, purple; Sr. showmanship, purple; Sprague Lake, Col. - blue; Church on a Hill-Red; creamy chive braid-purple; garlic herb bread-purple; butter baked coffee braid-purple.
Bristol Menold: Weaving, blue; Ed. Ex. Art Notebook, red; patriotic magnets, blue; unicorn in the meadow, blue; honey pot unicorn, purple; Sam on a Tractor, red; fruit cup, blue; unicorn cupcakes, red.
Caden McNerney: heavenly caramel pie, purple; chocolate chip cookie pie, blue; Hi Flier Rocket, red; sand art, blue; Lego dream home, purple; rocketry purple award.
Carley Hartter: garden flower annual, purple; perennial, blue; soy wax candles, blue; moon rise canvas painting, purple; crocheted afghan, purple; herb assortment, purple; cut flowers (3), purple; white potatoes, purple; red onions, purple; beets, purple; banana peppers, purple; red potatoes, blue; white onions, purple; zucchini, blue; yellow onions, purple; cucumbers, blue; apples, red; mini peppers, purple; lemon blueberry scones, purple; peanut butter delight cookies, purple; surprise meringues, purple; recipe book, purple; whole wheat German garmer's bread, purple; reading, purple; playful kitten, blue; Lily, red; Solem Sister, red; Snowy Tree, red; apple eating photo story, purple; food exhibitor award 12-14 YO; plan science exhibitor award; arts and crafts exhibitor award.
Cody Meyer: furniture, purple-overall top woodworking; woodworking/electric exhibitor award; overall top woodworking project.
Dylan McNerney: jumbo chocolate chip cookies, purple; sweet muffins, blue; Jr. astronomy ed poster, blue; cowboy drawing, purple; magnet firecracker, blue; magnet hat, purple; sand art, blue.
Elsie Ploeger: commercial ewe lambs, blue; class No. 4 market, purple-Reserve Grand Market Lam; home-raised market-Reserve Grand Champ; Jr. showmanship, purple; sand art-rectangle, blue; sand art-tall, purple; fairy garden, purple; magent coloring, blue; berry cheesecake salad, purple-champion white loaf; Rolo pretzels, purple; old chains on wood wall, blue; freedom (cows), red; Reserve Champion Market Lamb, purple.
Emmie Grimm: commercial heifer, purple-champion; heavy weight, purple-#2 Reserve Cross; Jr. Showmanship, blue-#3; Over 2 year dairy goat, purple-#2; Jr. Dairy Showmanship, purple-Champ Jr. Show; 6-9 mo meat goat breeding, purple-#1 6-9 champion; Jr. meat goat showmanship, purple-Reserve Grand Jr. Showman; poultry Ed Ex, blue; Standard Breeds-Lg. Fowl-young, blue; Standard Breeds-Lg. Fowl-young, blue; Standard Breeds-Lg. Fowl-young, purple; Standard Breeds-Lg. Fowl-young, blue; Dual purpose pellets pen of 3, blue-champion; ducks, red; ducks, red; ducks, red; Jr. Showmanship, purple; educational exhibit, blue; holland lop, white; normal white fur, red; intermediate showmanship, blue; commercial ewe lambs, purple; commercial ewe lambs, purple #1; commercial ewe lambs, purple; home-raised-Grand Champion Home; Jr. Showmanship, purple-Grand Jr. Showman; pen of 9, purple; Shepherds Lead, purple; Class #2 Breeding Guilts, blue; Class #4 market hogs, blue; Class #5 market hogs, red; Class #6 market hogs, red; junior, purple-Jr. Reserve Champion 2; cloth box, blue; lamb shirt, blue; grain sack, purple; arts and crafts notebook, purple; calf painting, purple; embroidered towels Tuesday, blue; embroidered towels Monday, blue; embroidered towels Friday, blue; doiley crochet, purple; headband crochet, purple; fiber book, purple; pink skirt, purple; whitelace blouse, purple; sewing notebook, blue; sewing basket, blue; buymanship, purple; Int. Construction Revue, purple-Int. Reserve Champ; Int. Girls Buymanship Revue, purple; gooseberries, purple; apricot, purple; rhubarb, purple; herbs (sage), purple; flower notebook, purple; garden notebook, purple; perennial, purple; perennial, purple; perennial, blue; 3 cut flowers, purple; 3 cut flowers, purple; yellow onions, purple; pecans, blue; red onions, blue; alfalfa, blue; waffles, purple-Int. Reserve Champ; favorite place setting-purple, Jr. Champ; lasagna, purple; pasta salad, purple; cherry pie, purple; apple pie, purple; peanut butter cookies, purple; foods preservation, purple; cookbook, purple; gardening, purple; gooseberry jam, blue; peaches, purple; pizza sauce, red; Grandma's dinner rolls, blue; feather rolls, purple-Reserve Champion Specialty bread or rolls; herbed dinner rolls, purple; parmesan breadsticks, purple; golden honey rolls, purple; Amish sweet bread, purple; Mrs. Eisenhower bread, blue; sour cream chive bread, blue; reading, purple; welding, blue; In His Glor, purple; Taking Flight, red; pen of 3, blue; food exhibitor award 10-11 YO; place setting Jr.; livestock judging 1st place Jr.; plant science top exhibitor award; sheep jr. champion showman; top home raised ewe; shepherds lead participant; swine jr. reserve champ showman; arts and crafts exhibitor award.
Estie Grimm: rabbit novice champion; shepherds lead participant; bucket calf 7-9 YO, blue; BC showmanship 7-12, purple-Reserve Champion; Over 2-year Dairy Goat, blue-Reserve Dairy; Jr. Dairy Showmanship, purple; 6-9 mo., meat goat breeding, blue; Jr. meat goat showmanship, purple #5; standard breeds-bantams-young, blue; Jr. showmanship, blue; holland lop, white, normal colored fur, red; Jr. Showmanship, purple; commercial ewe lambs, purple; home-raised, Reserve Grand Home; Jr. Showmanship, purple #4; shepherds lead, purple; Class #3 breeding guilts, red; peewee, purple; painted chick, purple; navy flowered skirt, purple; black lace dress, purple; Jr. construction revue, purple; Jr. girls buymanship revue, purple; herbs (sage), purple; rhubarb, purple; perennial, purple; perennial, blue; yellow onions, purple; red onions, blue; chicken bath, purple; favorite place, purple; favorite place setting, purple; peanut butter cookies, purple; cookbook, purple; popcorn, purple; herbed dinner rolls, purple; sour cream chive, blue.
Evey McNally: white chocolate cranberry oatmeal cookie, blue; crispy chocolate log, purple.
Isaac Hartter: applies, purple; perennial, purple; yellow onions, purple; zucchini, blue; cucumbers, blue; green beans, purple; red potatoes, blue; banana peppers, blue; beets, purple; red onions, purple; mini peppers, blue; white onions, purple; green peppers, blue; white potatoes, purple; perennial, purple; herb assortment, purple; fan, heater, blower, purple; pecan bars, purple; cranberry orange scones, purple; lemon sugar cookies, purple; challah, purple; whole wheat German seed bread, blue; exporer aquarius rocket, purple; interim robot programmable from purchase kit, purple; ewe, blue; dragonfly, red; water pump, blue; musical spoons, purple-Grand Champion; photography exhibitor award; grand champion photograph; plant science exhibitor award; rocketry purple award.
Jake Menold: apple blossom, blue.
Kade Menold: Class #2 market hogs, blue; junior, blue.
Kate Beyer: Class #3 market, purple #1; Jr. Showmanship, purple; Zentangle art, purple; clay bowl, purple; pecan pie, purple; lemon cookies, red; maple twist rolls, blue; Grand Tetons, purple; baby lamb, red; dog and snow, purple.
Kellen Menold: Class #4 market hogs, blue.
Kenzie Ploeger: rag wreath, purple; colorful coasters, purple; leaf bowl, blue; pastel sunset, blue; colorful coasters, purple-Jr. Champ; favorite place, purple; favorite place setting, purple; fruit punch, purple; apple snickers, purple; fruit salad, purple; fruit parfaits, purple; banana bars, purple; double chocolate bundt, purple; oatmeal scotchies, purple; no bakes, purple; table setting poster, purple; recipe file, purple; M&M gift basket, purple; reading, blue; my sister, blue; rock layers, red; wooden bridge, purple; peaking waterfall, red; planting flowers, blue; food exhibitor award up to 9 YO; 4-H presentation jr champion.
Kiaya Beyer: Class #5 market, purple; Jr. showmanship, purple; oil pastel drawing, purple; zentngle art, purple; clay bowl, purple; bird painting, purple; construction apron, blue; peanut butter kiss cookie, purple; cranberry zucchini bundt cake, purple; paper bag apple pie, blue; no-knead whole wheat bread, purple; rose, blue; puppy in bed, purple; dog sitting, purple; snow on fence, purple; whole wheat loaf grand champ; wheat loaf champion; photography top first year exhibitor; arts and craft exhibitor award.
Lanie Menold: fabric USA, purple; chick, blue; yellow lily, blue; easton, purple; photography exhibitor award.
Logan McNerney: Duplo castle, purple; magnet, purple; puppy chow, blue.
Logan Ploeger: bucket calf 10-12 YO, blue; BC showmanship 7-12, blue; hampshire, purple #1; commercial ewe lambs, purple; class #5 market, purple; home-raised market-Grand Champ home-raised; Jr. Showmanship-purple #3; pen of 6, purple; erector set crane, purple; robot boat, purple; tulips in bowl, blue; tulips in basket, red; strawberry pretzel salad, purple; blueberry buckle, purple; chocolate crinkle cookies, purple; chocolate brownie cookies, blue; whole wheat, red; white, blue; honey oatmeal, purple; top home raised market lamb.
Lucas Menold: ink black panther, blue; golden harvest, purple; emerald field, red; a bug eye view, red.
Lydia Hartter: unicorn painting, purple; drawing art notebook, purple; perler bead girl and charm, blue; zucchini, red; perennial, purple; perennial, purple.
Lyndsey Menold: weaving, blue; sand bottle, red; colored magnets, red; pinecone owl family, purple; gooseberry cobbler, purple-Champion Jr. decorated food; cream cheese raspberry muffin, red; protein balls, purple.
Madison Menold: arts and craft exhibitor award; pencil apple, blue; dot painting, purple; canteen drawing, purple; geometric water colors, blue; favorite place, purple-Sr. champ; favorite place setting, purple; white dinner rolls, blue; cinnamon twist, purple; sweet cherry kolaches, purple; home style yeast bread, red; city street lights, red; sunset on ice, red; food exhibitor award 15-18 YO; place setting senior.
Nate Menold: Class #3 market hogs, red; junior, blue.
Nellie Grimm: shepherds lead, purple; shepherds lead participant.
Norea Menold: painted bible space, red; floral painted bible, blue; roadside beauties, red; in living color, purple; in the eye of a reader, blue; a Great Man's Shoes, purple.
Tyler Menold: standard breeds-Lg fowl-young, red; standard breeds-lg. fowl-old, blue; standard breeds-Lg. fowl-old, blue; Standard Breeds, Lg Fowl-old, purple; Jr. Showmanship-blue; Jr. Showmanship, purple; poultry champion large bird; poultry reserve champion.
