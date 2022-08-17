Kinsley Bletscher: peacock Blue; the valley Blue; Lego Purple; Fire Art Purple; Birds on a Branch Blue; Icecream Cake Blue
Annalee French: 12-24 Month Old Dairy Doe Purple; Market Goats- Light Weight Purple; 3-6 Month Old Does Blue; Dual Purpose Pullets Pen 3 Blue; Jr Showmanship Blue; Toad House Blue; JR Showmanship Purple; JR Showmanship Blue
Avalynn French: Market Goats- Light Weight Purple; JR Showmanship Blue; Dual Purpose Pullets Pen 3 Blue; Jr Showmanship Blue; All other 6 Class Breeds Blue; Normal Colored Fur Blue; Toad House Blue
Elsie Grimm: Inter. Division(10-13yrs old) Purple
Estie Grimm: JR Showmanship Purple; Market Goats- Middle Weight Purple; JR Showmanship Purple; Market Lambs- Middle Weight 2 Purple; JR Showmanship Purple; Commercial Heifers Blue; Crossbred Steers Blue; JR Showmanship Blue; 4-12 Month Old Dairy Doe Blue; Commercial Ewe Lambs Blue; Bucket Calf 7-9 Years Olds Purple; Bucket Calf Showmanship 7-12 yr Purple; Shepherds Lead Purple; Jr Showmanship Purple; Swiss Dot Blue Purple; Christmas Dress- N Purple; Christmas Dress- E Purple; Upcycled Pink Skirt Purple; Burgundy Dot Purple; floral arrangement Purple; Cattle Rancher Purple; Furniture Purple; Standard Breeds Lg Fowl 1 old bird either sex Blue; Standard Breeds Lg Fowl 1 old bird either sex Blue; Future Farmer Blue; Time standing Blue; Playing piano Red; Goat Milk Soap Purple; Baked Beans Purple; Pasta Salad Purple; Rhubarb Strawberry Salad Purple; Rhubarb Strawberry Pie; Purple Recipe Book Purple; Camadian Poutine Purple; Parmesean Breadsticks Purple; Pumpkin Bread Purple; Honey Pan Rolls Purple; Car Freshie Blue; Cheese Rolls Blue; Amish Sweet Bread Blue; Sour Cream Bread Blue; Angel Food Cake Red; Cinnamon Rolls Red; Mrs. Eisenhower Bread Red; Cheddar Bread Red; Jr Constructed Revue/Plaid Purple; Jr Constructed Revue/Burgundy Purple; Jr Girls Buymanship Revue Purple; Breeding Gilts Blue; Market Hogs Blue JR Showmanship Blue; JR Place Setting Purple
Nellie Grimm: JR Showmanship Purple; Commercial Ewe Lambs Purple; JR Showmanship Purple; 4-12 Month Old Dairy Doe Blue; 3-6 Month Old Does Blue; Bucket Calf 7-9 Years Olds Purple; Bucket Calf Showmanship 7-12 yr Purple; Shepherds Lead Purple; pecans Purple; Jr Division(7-9yrs old) Purple; Standard Breeds Lg Fowl 1 old bird either sex Blue; Standard Breeds Sm Fowl 1 young bird either sex Blue; Jr Showmanship Blue; yellow onions Blue; Baked Beans Purple; Rubarb Strawberry Salad Purple; Creamy Pasta Salad Purple; Apple Pie Purple; Note-Book Recipes Purple; Honey Pan Rolls Purple; Amish Sweet Bread Purple; Pumpkin Yeast Bread Purple; Sour Cream Chive Bread Purple; Cheddar Bread Purple; Parmesean Breadsticks Blue; Mrs. Eisenhower Bread Blue; Breeding Gilts Blue; Market Hogs Blue; JR Showmanship Blue; Jr Girls Buymanship Revue Blue; Market Lambs- Middle Weight 2 Purple; Construction Purple; Jr. Buymanship- Ivory Dress Blue; Jr Constructed Revue Blue; standing out in the crowd Purple; sweet Golden Marley Blue; Beauty Blue; Trailer wheel Blue
Alton Hartter: zucchini Purple; cucumbers Purple; purple onion Purple; yellow onions Purple; white onions Purple; white potatoes Purple; red potatoes Purple; beets Purple; garden flower perennial Purple; herb Purple; Rocket from kit 5-13 Purple; Bald Eagle Lego Creation Blue; Sand Village MInecraft Lego Kit Blue
Lydia Hartter: zucchini Purple; cucumbers Purple; yellow onions Purple; red onions Purple; white onions Purple; white potatoes Purple; red potatoes Purple; beets Purple; garden flower perennial Purple; garden flower perennial Purple; herb Purple; barn lilly Purple; blue-eyed Cat Pat Blue; spring flower arrangement Blue; Art Notebook Purple; Stitch Diamond Painting Purple; Friends Brick House Lego Set Blue; Puppy Painting Blue; Brid Diamond Blue; Christmas Gnome Painting Red; Peanut Butter Delight Cookies Purple; Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies Blue; Whole Wheat Bread Blue
Will Hartter: zucchini Purple; white potatoes Purple; red potatoes Purple; beets Purple; white onions Purple; Garden flower Purple; herb Purple; cucumbers Blue; yellow onions Blue; hydrangea Blue; my kitty Blue; Rocket from kit 5-13 Blue; Underground Cave Minecraft Lego Kit Blue; Toothpick House Purple
Bristol Jensen: Bucket Calf 7-9 Years Olds Blue; Wood Sign with Name Purple; Bucket Calf Showmanship 7-12 yr Blue; Breeding Gilts Blue; Market Hogs Blue; Market Hogs Blue; JR Showmanship Blue; Rice Krispie Treats Purple; Unicorn Car Smellies Blue; 4-H Car Smellies Red; Sewing Basket Purple; Ballerina Jumpsuit Blue Lego Treehouse Purple; United States of Meatloaf Purple
Top Videos
Lyndsey Menold: Sewing Kit Purple; Plastic Bag Holder Purple; Clay Bowl Purple; Lego Resort Purple; Clay Gnome Blue; Cake Pops Purple
Alayla Nash: Sewing Kit Purple; Stuffed Kitty Pillow Recycled Blue; Lego Greenhouse Purple
Charlee Ploeger: Lego School Purple; Lego School Purple; Bandana Wreath Blue; Flower Pot Blue; Heart Frame Magnet Blue; Bucket Calf 7-9 Years Olds Blue; Bucket Calf Showmanship 7-12 yr Blue; Jr Division(7-9yrs old) Blue; Fruit Dip Purple; Peanut Butter Cookies Purple; Snack Mix Purple; Recipe File Purple; M&M Cookies Blue; JR Place Setting Purple
Elsie Ploeger: Diamond Art (Unicorn) Purple; Barn Quilt Blue; Gnome Painting Blue; JR Showmanship Purple; Commercial Ewe Lambs Blue; zucchini Purple; Standard Breeds Sm Fowl 1 young bird either sex Blue; Jr Showmanship Blue; Market Lambs- Light Weight Purple; calling all hummingbirds Blue; Brownie Cookies Purple; Blueberry Cookies Blue; Peanut Butter Cookies Red; Rustic Italian Bread Red; Easy Overnight Bread White
Kenzie Ploeger: Easter Wreath Purple; Love Wall Hanging Purple; Bunny Decor Purple; Dad Drawing Blue; Bucket Calf 10-12 Years Olds Blue; Bucket Calf Showmanship 7-12 yr Blue; Inter. Division(10-13yrs old) Purple; Misc Notebook Blue; cripple creek, co Blue; Reading Blue; royal gorge bridge Red; Angel Food Purple; Bundt Cake Blue; Monster Cookies Blue; JR Place Setting Purple; Recipe File Purple; Strawberry Rhubarb Purple; Individual Purple; Water Blue; Cinnamon Rolls Blue; beach cupcakes Blue
Logan Ploeger: Ewe Lambs Purple; Market Lambs- Middle Weight Purple; Commercial Ewe Lambs Blue; JR Showmanship Blue; Jr Showmanship Purple; zucchini Purple; Other Woodworking Purple; Standard Breeds Sm Fowl 1 young bird either sex Blue; is 100 bu/ac possible Blue; Furniture Blue; Turtle Cookies Purple; Hawaiian Bread Purple; Soft and Chewy Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies Blue; Cookies and Cream Cookies Blue; Sourdough Amish Bread Blue; Swedish Caradamon Buns Red
Owen Scoby: Imperial Shuttle Purple, Saw Top Purple
Mckenzie Tedman: Jr Constructed Revue Blue; Decorated Cake Red; Jr Showmanship Purple; Standard Breeds Lg Fowl 1 old bird either sex Blue; Clothing Construction Red; Fashion Revenue Orange Dress and White Polka Dots Red; JR Place Setting Red
Michael Tedman: Jr Showmanship Purple; Rocket from kit 5-13 Red; Standard Breeds Lg Fowl 1 old bird either sex Blue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.