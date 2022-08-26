Allison Arment: Line Drawing with Watercolor Purple; Acrylic Owl Collage Purple; Chiffon Cake Purple; Blueberry Coffee Cake Red; Cranberry Bread Red
Royce Clark: Other woodworking Blue; chocolate chunk cookies Purple; Snickerdoodle cookies Purple
Dayne Covert: Cyanotype- monstera leaves Purple; Cyanotype- leaf Purple; Cyanotype- phlox Purple; Furniture Blue; After the Rain Red; yellow lilly Red; blooming coneflower Red; mystery flower Red; Patriotic Puppy Chow Purple; Southern Red Velvet Cake Blue; S’mores Cookies Blue Grace Covert: Fairy Garden Purple; Mini House Purple; Homemade Beaded Bracelet Purple; perennial Purple; Sunset on Hatfield ST Purple; Clay Coil Vase Blue; floral arrangement Blue; Zucchini Bread Blue; Chocolate Chip Cookies Red
Destiny Goodson: Paint Pour Purple; Spray Paint Art Purple; Pom Pom Rug Blue; Duck Tape Roses and Vase Blue; All other 4-Class Breeds Purple; Colored Rex Fur Purple; Mini Rex Senior Doe Blue; All other 4-Class Breeds Blue; All other 4-Class Breeds Blue; All other 4-Class Breeds Blue; All other 4-Class Breeds Blue; White Rex Fur Blue
Madison Goodson: Spray Paint Art Purple; Paint Pour Blue; All other 4-Class Breeds Purple; Colored Rex Fur Purple; Colored Rex Fur Purple; Intermediate Showmanship Purple; All other 4-Class Breeds Blue; All other 4-Class Breeds Blue; All other 4-Class Breeds Blue; All other 4-Class Breeds Blue; Mini Rex Senior Buck White
Clayten Handke: Rose Garden Painting Blue; Heart Pot Blue; Fireworks Painting Red Safety Pin Bead Earrings Red
Cooper Handke: H Env single exh Blue; Furniture Blue; Other Woodworking Red
Morgan Handke: herb Purple; perennial Blue; Bucket Calf 10-12 Years Olds Blue; Bucket Calf Showmanship 7-12 yr Blue; Monkey Bread Red
Addy Kopp: Snowflake Mug Purple; Bison Wire Sculpture Purple; Cow painting Purple; Barn Quilt Purple; purple onion Purple; perennial Purple; annual Purple; perennial Purple; annual Purple; perennial Purple; herb Purple; Oh deer Purple; Flags Waving Quilt Blue; white onions Blue; candy onion Blue; perennial Blue; perennial Blue; perennial Blue; morning chores Blue; beef this is your dinner Blue; scoop of sunshine Blue; morning chores Blue; Goosberry Pie Purple; Angel Food Cake Purple; Guide To Canning Purple; Strawberry Syrup Purple; Pickled Banana Peppers Purple; Everything Bagel Purple; Whole Tomatoes Blue; Jalapenos Blue; White Bread Loaf Blue; Moran Family Starter Loaf Blue; Commercial Ewe Lambs Purple; Market Lambs- Middle Weight 2 Purple; SR Showmanship Purple; Market Lambs- Middle Weight 2 Blue
Lainey Lock: perennial Purple; perennial Purple; perennial Purple; perennial Purple; annual Purple; Landscape Blue; annual Blue; annual Blue; floral arrangement Blue; Blue spruce Blue; purple blossom Blue; Sugar Cookies Purple; JR Showmanship Blue; 2nd Year Bucket Calf Steer Red
Rhett Lock: herb Purple; herb Purple; perennial Purple; herb Purple; perennial Purple; single stem p Purple; Chewie Purple; perennial Blue; JR Showmanship Blue; 2nd Year Bucket Calf Steer Red; Ceramic Tower Blue
Kevin Long: jalapenos Purple; yellow squash Purple; Peas Purple; perennial Purple
Charlie Long: perennial Purple; perennial Purple
Top Videos
Caleb Manche: Furniture Blue; Rocket from kit 5-13 Red; Waffle Cookies Purple; Ranch-Crackers Purple; JR Showmanship Blue; Angus Heifers Blue; Commercial Heifers Blue; Market Hogs Blue; JR Showmanship Blue; Market Hogs Blue
Eric Manche: Rocket from kit 5-13 Blue; Snack Mix Blue; JR Showmanship Blue; Commercial Heifers Blue; Market Hogs Blue; JR Showmanship Blue
Ryker Massey: Lego Typewriter Purple; Standard Breeds Sm Fowl 1 old bird either sex Purple; Standard Breeds Sm Fowl 1 old bird either sex Blue
Ella Olson: Painted Oil Pot Purple; Finger Knitted Long Scarf Purple; Maple Sunset Painting Purple; Wings of Fire Starry Night Parody Painting Purple; zucchini Purple; Flowers Purple; Ocean Exploration Legos Blue; Pot Holders Blue; Finger Knitted Braided Scarf Blue; Finger Knitted Braided Ear Warmer Blue; Finger Knitted Scarf Blue; Jalapenos Blue; 3 identical flowers Blue; fresh flower arrangement Blue; “E” String Art Red; No Bake Cookies Blue; Mauve Shire and Jeans Purple; Inter Girls Buymanship Revue Blue; Lego Mall Purple; JR Place Setting Blue
Levi Olson: AT-ST Raider Purple; Jalapenos Purple; Lego Garden Blue; Orange Coil Pot Blue; Zucchini Blue
Henley Shoemaker: 3 identical flowers Purple; fresh flower arrangement Purple; single stem perennial Purple; single stem annual Purple; Basket Blue; Morse Code Beaded BFF Necklace/Bracelet Blue; Desert Fairy Garden Blue; daise (fly leaf) Blue; daisies Blue; JR Place Setting Blue; Holland Lop Senior Buck Red; Drawing Red; American flag Red; the mighty odin Red; Henley, Grace & Dayne Covert, Ella, Eric & Caleb Manch, Jonan Olson Purple; Jello Tapioca Salad Blue; Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookies Red; Intermediate Showmanship Blue; Normal Colored Fur Red
Camden Thonen: Furniture Purple
Luke Tietjens: Mario Lego Cube Purple; Zucchini Cake Blue Killian Walker: Welding Red; Space Legos Purple; Recycled Stool Blue; geese family Blue; baby brother Blue; Furniture Blue; Other Woodworking Blue; sunflowers Red; Puff Corn Purple; Blondies Purple; Peanut Butter Cookies Red; Reading Blue
Killian Walker: Welding Red; Space Legos Purple; Recycled Stool Blue; geese family Blue; baby brother Blue; Furniture Blue; Other Woodworking Blue; sunflowers Red; Puff Corn Purple; Blondies Purple; Peanut Butter Cookies Red; Reading Blue
Rayla Walker: Welding Purple; Recycled Stool Purple; Flower Lego Purple; Wreath Blue; Embroidery Flower Blue; purple flowers Blue; Other Woodworking Blue; Flip Flop Art Red; Kansas sunsets Red; lilly pads Red; Pumpkin Muffins Purple; Carmel Snack Purple; Buffalo Cookies Blue; JR Place Setting Red
Brenna Ward: wildflowers Purple; in the moment Purple; Bridge Blue; play time Blue; act natural Blue; Old Fashioned Cutout Cookies Purple; Brenna’s Lemon Rasberry Cake Purple; S’mores Decorated Cake Purple; Poppy Seed Muffins Blue; Everything Bagel Bread Blue
Avery Wist: Coil Pot Red; Strawberry Rubarb Pie Purple; Apple Pie Blue; Ducks All Breeds Purple; Jr Showmanship Purple; Standard Breeds Lg Fowl 1 young bird either sex Blue; Standard Breeds Sm Fowl 1 young bird either sex Blue; Standard Breeds Sm Fowl 1 young bird either sex Blue; Ducks All Breeds Blue; Ducks All Breeds Blue; Geese All Breeds Blue; Jr Flag Race(13&Under) Purple; Jr. Barrells Purple; Jr. Poles Purple; JR Showmanship Purple; Jr Walk Trot Western Pleasure Blue; Over 2 Years Old Doe In Milk Blue; Standard Breeds Lg Fowl 1 young bird either sex Blue
Tori Wist: Coil Pot Red; Strawberry Rubarb Pie Purple; Apple Pie Blue; Ducks All Breeds Purple; Jr Showmanship Purple; Standard Breeds Lg Fowl 1 young bird either sex Blue; Standard Breeds Sm Fowl 1 young bird either sex Blue; Standard Breeds Sm Fowl 1 young bird either sex Blue; Ducks All Breeds Blue; Ducks All Breeds Blue; Geese All Breeds Blue; Jr Flag Race(13&Under) Purple; Jr. Barrells Purple; Jr. Poles Purple; JR Showmanship Purple; Jr Walk Trot Western Pleasure Blue; Over 2 Years Old Doe In Milk Blue; Standard Breeds Lg Fowl 1 young bird either sex Blue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.