The following are the Brown County Fair results for the Mt. Zion Rustlers 4H club:
Addy Kopp: Breeding ewe-champion-purple; market lamb-grand champion-purple; market lamb-purple; best three sheep-purple; Sr sheep showmanship; sheep best of three; sheep rate of gain; sheep sr champ showman; sheep gr champ mkt lamb; sheep gr champ ewe; vintage plate wreath-purple; wheat seed-red; day lily-purple; zinnia-blue; soybeans-blue; corn-purple; pecan pie-purple; recipe file-blue; unlimited canning-purple; pickled beets-blue; dehydrated strawberries-blue; Moran family bread-purple; white loaf-purple; bread wh loaf champion; bread white loaf champ; Sr champ food preservation; Got Mild-blue; dusty harvest-blue; nosey rosey-red; foggy morning-red.
Allison Arment: acrylic barn painting-blue; charcoal butterfly garden-purple; Arts & Craft exhibitor award; pineapple pecan loaf-blue; cinnamon streusel cake-blue.
Avery Wist: Halter-blue; Jr showmanship-red; walk & trot pleasure-red; Jr barrels-champion-purple; jr flag race-red; Jr poles-champion-purple; dairy milker over 20 years-champion; grand champ dairy goat; jr showmanship-blue; ducks-purple; champion large bird; ducks-red; standard breeds-lg fowl-old-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-red standard breeds-Lg fowl-young-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-red; dairy jr showmanship-reserve champ-purple; Lego spaceship-blue; duck pot-blue; volcano pot-blue; family swim-red; fast geese-red; apple pie-purple.
Brenna Ward: spring catch-purple; old fashioned chocolate cake-blue; poppy seed muffins-blue; old fashioned cookies-purple; Eggo waffle cake-purple; decorated senior; day dreaming-red; brown eye girl-blue; mixed emotions-blue; poor Bessie-blue.
Caleb Manche: Class 1 angus heifer-reserve champ-blue; class 9 commercial heifer-blue; jr showmanship C-blue; champion commercial heifer; reserve champion angus heifer; champion commercial heifer; other woodworking-blue.
Camden Thonen: acrylic painting-blue; clay piece flower pot-red; vanilla filled cupcakes-purple; smores bars-blue; woodworking furniture-purple; woodworking purple.
Dayne Covert: Evening at Klinefelter-blue; woodworking furniture-blue.
Destiny Goodson: sr showmanship-red; turkeys-blue; standard breeds-bantams young-blue; standard breeds-bantams young-blue; standard breeds-bantams young-blue; mini rex sr buck-red; mini rex sr buck-white; mini rex sr buck-blue; mini rex sr doe-red; mini rex sr doe-blue; mini rex jr buck-blue; mini rex jr doe-purple; rex sr buck-all other-purple; colored rex fur-blue; colored rex fur-purple; breeding ewe-red; breeding ewe-blue; breeding ewe-blue; breeding ewe-blue; sr sheep showmanship-third; paint pour-red; beach board-blue; butterfly epozy-purple.
Ella Olson: every day clothing-blue; rose-blue; Lego wildlife preserve-blue; Lego swimming pod-blue; knitted scarf-blue; heart string art-purple; rabbit clay pot-blue; clay mug-blue; cat painting-blue.
Emma Boswell: moss frame-red; chocolate puppy-red; antique elite-blue; winter dog-blue; autumn portrait-blue; other woodworking-purple; woodworking purple.
Grace Covert: mini each dollhouse-purple; pearler bead designs-blue; heart diamond dots picture-blue; blue tiny triangles quilt-blue.
Henley Shoemaker: holland lop sr buck-blue; normal colored fur-red; inter showmanship 10-13-blue; fairy garden-purple; dragon eggs-purple; cherry blossom bottle painting-red; stool-blue; strawberry cream cheese mints-blue; raspberry delight-purple; puppy chow-blue; new life-red; cat in window-red; black and white rose-red; the BestGirl-red; cut flowers-purple; annual-purple; perennial-blue; floral arrangement-blue.
Kaitlyn Hughes: mini rex sr buck-blue; colored rex fur-blue; inter showmanship 10-13-reserve-purple; rabbit inter reserve champ showman; jewelry box-blue; in memory garden-blue; bleached tee-blue; ceramic mug-purple; zucchini bread-purple.
Kayla Walker: farm cat-blue.
Kevin Long: rainbow carrots-red.
Killian Walker: Ranch seasoned crackers-blue; blondie brownies-purple; farm girl-red; grandpa Brian-red; reading-purple; educational poster-purple; misc purple award; misc purple award.
Lainey Lock: bucket calf 10-12; showmanship 7-12-blue; perennial-blue; perennial-blue; annual-red; perennial-red; perennial-blue; floral arrangement-purple; cornfield-red; case 448-blue; lola-blue.
Madison Goodson: jr showmanship-purple; turkeys-blue; standard breeds-Bantams young-blue; Standard Breeds-Bantams young-blue; mini rex sr buck-red; mini rex sr buck-red; mini rex sr buck-blue; mini rex sr buck-blue; mini rex sr doe-white; mini rex sr doe-red; mini rex jr buck-blue; mini rex jr doe-purple; rex sr doe-all other-blue; colored rex fur-blue; colored rex fur-blue; inter showmanship 10-13-gr champ-purple; rabbit showman; breeding ewe-blue; breeding ewe-red; breeding ewe-blue; breeding ewe-blue; jr sheep showmanship-blue; paint pour-purple; moon epoxy-blue; turtle cutting board-purple; oil pastel drawing-blue.
Nola Boswell: stitch clay pot-red; rainbow sun catcher-blue; dog's tongue painting-blue; mattel magic sculpture-red; bapcha's blueberry muffins-blue; grandma B's clover rolls-purple; cactus-blue; C flower-red; never ending hallway-red; tractor and wagon-red.
Rayla Walker: jeweled R-blue; button basket-blue; squirt gun painting-red; cinnamon pretzels-purple; chocolate cupcakes-blue; screaming for ice cream-blue.
Rhett Lock: bucket calf 7-9-blue; showmanship 7-12-blue; Lego hotrod with pulling sled-purple; dandelion painting-blue; suncatcher-purple; annual-blue; perennial-blue; annual-blue; fresh herbs-blue; annual-blue; perennial-red; becky-blue; spring blooms-blue.
Ryker Massey: Lego Treehouse-purple; standard breeds-lg fowl-old-purple.
Tori Wist: 2 years and older doe-blue; sr showmanship-blue; dairy milker over 2 years-blue; dairy sr showmanship-champion-purple; sr showman dairy goat champ; sr showmanship-purple; poultry sr champ showman; ducks-blue; ducks-blue; standard breeds-bantams old-purple; standard breeds-bantams young-blue; standard breeds-bantams young-red; standard breeds-bantams young-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; painting on glass-purple; water color painting-purple; creamic cat-blue; magazine collage-blue; arts & craft exhibitor award; berry pie-purple; peach pie-purple; just winging it-blue; pondering in the-blue; The Stanley Hotel-red.
Mt. Zion Rustlers Banner: Blue-4th; gift basket-purple.
