The following are the Brown County Fair results for the Willis All-Stars 4H club members:
Adaylee Welch: breeding ewe-blue; market lamb-blue; jr sheep showmanship-blue; shepherds lead-purple; needle rabbit-purple; rainbow embroidery-purple; sheep door hanger-purple; avocado pop it-blue; arts & craft exhibitor award; blue and floral dress denim jacket-blue; jr girls buymanship revue-purple; sweet onions-blue; cucumbers-purple; beets-purple; jalapenos-purple; banana peppers-blue; plant sc exhibitor award; ranger cookies-purple; seasoned snack mix-purple; apple jelly-blue.
Aiden Jamvold: Class 6 hereford steer-reserve champ-blue; jr showmanship b-red; reserve champion hereford steer; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; state fair coffee cake-red; welding-purple.
Bella White: Clothing buymanship-red; jr girls buymanship revue-blue; peanut butter smores mix-blue; sprinkle pudding-red; cream wafer sandwich-blue; creek side-blue; the moon-blue; sign of life-blue; photography top first year exhibitor; photography exhibitor award; badlands-purple.
Bentley Selland: halter-red; jr showmanship-red; walk and trot pleasure-reserve champion-red; trail-red; jr barrels-red; jr flag race-red; jr poles-white; farm scene wood burning-purple; 8400 John Deere tractor @ sunset-red; international dump truck-restoration-blue; corn coffee mug-blue; Tonka giant bulldozer restoration-purple; Mountain Dew apple cobbler-blue; cinnamon hard candy-purple; cinnamon rolls-purple.
Berkleigh Torkelson: colorful stepping stone-red; kitty pillow-blue; sewing box-purple; construction-purple; buymanship girls-purple; constructed revue-blue; green peppers-red; beets-red; brownies-purple; candy-blue; wheel up-blue; broken-blue; just a swinging-blue; mkt hogs class 1-blue; pee wee showmanship-red.
Carly Hutfles: inter girls buymanship revue-blue; clothing buymanship, girl-purple; apple pie-blue; caramel apple pecan pie-blue; raspberry peach pie-purple; strawberry rhubarb pie-purple; reserve champ non-perishable pie; hydrangea-blue; ceiling light fixture-red; succulents-purple.
Chloe Rice: standard breeds-lg-young-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; Netherland dwarf jr buck-blue; normal colored fur-blue; jr showmanship 7-9 reserve champ-purple; rabbit jr reserve champ showman; Lego display from kit-blue; constructed dress-purple; buymanship bk shirt pink shorts-blue; jr girls buymanship revue-purple; jr constructed revue-purple; constr champion 7-9; top overall exh construction exhibitor;contr revue jr grand champion; monster cookies-purple; peach cobbler-blue; My Brother-blue.
Clarissa Jamvold: class 6 hereford steer-champion-blue; sr showmanship-blue; champion hereford steer; sr reserve champion showman; halter-champion-purple; sr showmanship-champion-purple; sr western pleasure-champion-blue; sr western horsemanship-champion-purple; sr barrels-champion-purple; sr poles-reserve champion-blue; Boho print dress-blue; sr buymanship revue-purple; sr girl buymanship revue; strawberry rhubard pie-blue; mahogany chiffon cake-purple; farming-reserve champion-blue; Barn's Eye view-blue; peace-red; milli-red.
Connor Fassnacht: market-red; jr showmanship-bluejr boys buymanship revue-purple; clothing buymanship, boy-purple; no bake choc peanut butter cookies-blue; puppy chow bars-blue.
Darcy Lierz: class 9B hvy wgt crossbred steer-blue; sr showmanship-blue; halter-red; sr showmanship-white; sr western pleasure-red; sr barrels-red; sr flag race-reserve champion-blue; sr poles-blue; round robin sr showman; 3-6 month old doe-purple; 12-24 month old doe-champion-purple; sr showmanship-champion-purple; goat sr champion showman; goat champion doe; sr showmanship-purple; production pullets-pen of 3-red; standard breeds-bantams young-blue; standard breeds-bantams young-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-old-blue; starndard breeds-lg-fowl-old-blue; breeding class 1-purple; breeding gilts class 2-blue;mkt hogs class 2-blue; mkt hogs class 3-blue; mkt hogs class 4-blue; sr showmanship-blue; swine champ pen of three; wood dice-purple; friendship-blue; shaded tunnel-blue; sunset-purple; cutout print-blue; pumpkin tart-purple.
Emaleigh Baker: market-blue; jr showmanship-purple; clay dish-red; painting-red; candle-purple; floral table runner-red; 4th of July table runner-red; skirt-red; dress-blue; inter girls buymanship revue-blue; inter constructed revue-purple; single stem-purple; bouquet-blue; plant sc exhibitor award; place setting-red; iris poppy seed bread-red; lemon bars-blue; peanut butter fudge-purple; fluffer nutters-blue; sunset-blue; pitcher-purple; ethan-blue; photography exhibitor award; flag-red.
Henry Woods: mini rex sr buck-blue; colored rex fur-blue; jr showmanship 7-9-blue; outstanding rabbit award; power balls-purple; smores mix-blue; rock-blue; wagon-blue; a look into the Badlands-blue; buffalo town-blue.
Hudson Rice: standard breeds-lg fowl-young-red; Netherland dwarf jr buck-purple; normal colored fur-purple; jr showmanship 7-9-blue; lego display from kit speed boat-purple; jr boys buymanship revue-purple; clothing buymanship, boy-blue; 7-8 constructed article-blue; banana nut bread-blue; flower-red; baby sister-red.
Isabella White: dutch sr buck-white; normal colored fur-red; inter showmanship 10-13-blue.
Jaden Speer: equalibrium-red; alone-purple; legion-red.
Josie Baker: market-blue; jr showmanship-blue; wooden rainbow-red; flower wreath-blue; fairy garden-purple; jr girls buymanship revue-purple; clothing buymanship, girl-blue; buymanship revue jr girl; bouquet-red; place setting-red; no bakes-purple; chocolate chip cookies-blue; yellow flower-blue; rooster-red; silo-red.
Justin Selland: class 1 2nd year bkt calves-blue; class 9B hby wgt crossbred steer-blue; jr showmanship C-blue; American flag painting-blue; black and red clay dish-blue; fudge crinkle chocolate cookies-blue; strawberry rhubarb crisp-red.
Kaden Smith: mkt hogs class 6-blue; sr showmanship-blue; bruning award; Horton charger banner-purple; boys buymanship-purple; sr boys buymanship revue-purple; sr boy buymanship revue; cherry tomatoes-red; zucchini-blue; red potatoes-blue; green beans-red; red onions-blue; beets-blue; cucumber-red; cherry pie-purple; French apple pie-red; orange cake-purple; lemon angel food cake-red; recipe file-blue; best overall non-perishable pie; red, white and blue-red; colorful pencils-purple; a nice view-purple; baking-red.
Karson Linck: smokey egg-red; fruit kabobs-blue; peanut butter cup-blue; star crispy treats-purple; payday bars-purple; educational exhibit-blue; intermediate presentation-blue; demonstration exhibitor; shooting sports display-purple; misc purple award; mystery-red; scissors-red; hiding in the field-blue; a light in the past-blue.
Kirsten Smith: Mkt hogs class 2-purple; jr showmanship-blue; floral dress-purple; buymanship-purple; sewing basket-blue; inter girls buymanship revue-blue; inter constructed revue-blue; constr top garment; constr champion 10-11; green beans-red; cucumbers-red; zucchini-blue; beets-blue; white onions-blue; cherry tomatoes-red; peanut butter balls-purple; monster cookies-blue; pumpkin bread-blue; earthquake cake-blue; recipe file-purple; thirsty-red; climbing trees-red; kitty with a stick-purple; cow-purple; truffle-purple; jewelry-purple; printing-purple; quilting-purple; horse pillow-purple; arts and craft exhibitor award; cookies-red.
Laila Torkelson: mkt hogs class 3-red; pee wee showmanship-red; stuffed turtle-purple; stepping stone turtle-red; sun catcher-purple; lego set drifting diner-blue; sewing box-purple; construction-purple; buymanship girls-blue; jr girls buymanship revue-blue; jr constructed revue-purple; white onions-red; jalapenos-red; red potatoes-red; green beans-blue; beets-blue; cherry marshmallow cookie-purple; bib sis-red; timmy-red; home sweet home-red; old barn-blue.
Laura Lierz: class 9B hvy wgt crossbred steer-blue; jr showmanship A-blue; 2nd yr bkt calf steer; halter-blue; jr showmanship-white; 6-9 month old doe-reserve champion-purple; 12-24 month old doe-purple; market-champion-purple; jr showmanship-reserve champion-purple; goat reserve champ doe; champion market goat; standard breeds-bantams young-red; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-red; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; breeding class 1-blue; breeding gilts class 2-blue; mkt hogs class 4-blue; mkt hogs class 4-blue; mkt hogs class 5-blue; flip flop-purple; painting-blue; stich letter-red; quillow-red; cheesecake fluff cup-blue; pastel jello cookies-purple.
Lyttia Linck: pet educational exhibit-blue; costumed pet-purple; dog-purple; decorated cage-purple; jr exhibitor award-pets; strawberry cake-purple; recipe file box-purple; ciabatla-purple; decorated cake-blue; leadship citizenship poster-blue; icey sign-blue; bugs life-ed; hidden hoop-red; forest car-red.
Mia Torkelson: costumed pet-blue; dog-blue; mkt hogs class 4-red; peewee showmanship-blue; lego kit movie theater-pueple; clay pen-red; stain glass bowl-blue; candle holder-blue; embroidered pillow deer-purple; seweing bow-blue; clothing construction-purple; clothing buymanship-purple; jr girls buymanship revue-blue; jr constructed revue-blue; green peppers-blue; green beans-purple; beets-blue; red potatoes-red; Hawaiian bread-purple; hide and seek-red; puppy days-red; go wildcats-red; locked up-blue.
Noah Fassnacht: market-red; jr showmanship-blue; string art box-blue; crumb apple zucchini bread-blue; pumpkin cookie-purple; easy French bread-purple.
Piper Chartier: girls buymanship Navy off shoulder dress-purple; sr buymanship revue-purple; halter-red; sr showmanship-reserve champion-red; sr western pleasure-reserve champion-red; sr barrels-reserve champion-blue; sr flag race-champion-blue; sr poles-champion-purple.
Rozlyn Mathewson: string art kit-purple; jr girls buymanship-purple; clothing buymanship girls-purple; jr girls buymanship revue-purple; muddy buddies-purple.
Ryder Rice: desert racer kit-blue; ice cream truck kit-purple; dragon drawing-red; pink lily-purple; yellow lily-blue; plant SC exhibitor award; jr presentation-blue; demonstration exhibitor; plums-grad champion-purple; school house-red; photography exhibitor award; photo top waterfowl photo; lake-blue; windmill-purple; snack mix-purple.
Ryker Massey: Lego treehouse-purple; standard breeds-lg fowl-old-purple.
Stryder Christian: other pet-purple; recycled crab-red; Kool-aid play doh-blue; caramel corn-blue; fowl-blue; nest-blue.
Tabitha Rice: standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-young-blue; holland lop sr buck-purple; netherland dward jr buck-purple; normal colored fur-reserve champion-purple; normal colored fur-blue; inter showmanship 10-13-purple; rabbit grand champion; outstanding rabbit award; mermaid painting-blue; sewing box-purple; white floral buymanship dress-blue; blue sparkly con dress-red; inter girls buymanship revue-purple; inter constructed revue-purple; constr revue interm champion; maverick-blue; kitkat-red; place setting-blue; lattice apple pie-blue; peanut butter cookies-purple; homemade bread-purple; food exhibitor award 10-11.
Tiffin Lanter: mini rex jr buck-purple; colored rex fur-grand champion-purple; jr showmanship-grand champion-purple; rabbit jr champ showman; rabbit reserve champion; rabbit reserve champ fur; breeding gilts class 2-red; mkt hogs class 1-blue; peewee showmanship-red; bird feeder-purple; landscaping mushroom lantern-blue; jewelry christmas tree-purple; ceramic candle holder-purple; arts and crafts exhibitor award; jr girls buymanship revue-purple; clothing buymanship, girl-blue; pineapple cake-purple; banana walnut bread-white; chocolate sheet cake-purple.
Wesley Heinen: painted American flag-blue; zucchini-blue; cucumbers-red; snickerdoodles-purple.
Wyatt Chartier: halter-reserve champion-blue; jr showmanship-red; jr barrels-red; jr flag race-blue; jr poles-red.
Willis All Stars Banner - blue; third.
