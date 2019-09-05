The following are the Willis All Stars results from the Brown County Fair:
Adaylee Welch: mermaid wall hanging-purple; rose button art-purple; “love” chalkboard base-blue; peach cold shoulder dress-purple; Jr. girls buymanship revue-blue; molasses cookies-purple; sugar cookies-purple; sweet and salty snack mix-purple; grape jelly-purple.
Aiden Jamvold: rye seed-purple; welding-blue welding champ; summer sunset-red; summer color-red; cow road-red; misc. purple award welding.
Carley Hammersmith: gold and white flowy dress-blue; yellow wrap dress-purple; sewing kit-blue; int. construction revue-purple int. champ; int. girls buymanshi revue-purple; photography judging contest.
Carly Hutfles: white yeast bread-blue; int. girls buymanship revue-purple; strawberry rhubarb pie-purple; caramel apple pecan pie-purple; succulents-blue; sunrise-red; girls buymanship-purple.
Chloe Rice: bucket calf 7-9 O-blue; BC showmanship 7-12-blue; standards breeds-bantams-young-red; polish-blue; normal colored fur-blue; Jr. showmanship-blue; lace and floral dress-purple; purple pillow-purple; Jr. girls buymanship revue-blue; oatmeal scotchies-purple; chocolate chip banana bread-red; rabbit novice champion.
Clarissa Jamvold: Int. girls buymanship revue-purple Int. champ; Jr. western horsemanship-blue champion; jr western pleasure-blue champion; trail-red champion; poles Jr. 13 and under-purple champion; flag race Jr 13 and under-purple; barrels Jr. 13 and under-purple champion; red and white floral dress-blue; red white and blue cake-purple; grandma’s sweet roll bread-blue; hard rock-red; scarlett’s star-red; burberry-red; halter 2YO and older-blue; junior showmanship-blue reserve.
Curtis Hammersmith: bucket calf 7-9 YO-blue; BC showmanship 7-12-blue; western outfit-purple; Jr. boys buymanship revue-purple Jr. Reserve Champ.
Darcy Lierz: heavy weight-red; Sr. showmanship-blue; senior showmanship-purple Reserve champ; Sr. western pleasure-red; poles Sr. 14 and up-purple champion; flag race Sr. 14 and up-purple champion; barrels Sr. 14 and up-purple champion; 6-0 mo meat goat breeding-purple; 12-23 mo meat goat breeding-blue; 2 years and under meat goat breed-purple; Class 2-purple; Sr. showmanship-purple Grand Champ Sr. Showman; standard breeds-lg. fowl-old-blue; standard breeds-lg. fowl-old-red; standard breeds-lg fowl-old-blue; standard breeds-lg fowl-old-purple; Sr. showmanship-purple; class 3 breeding guilts-purple; class 3 breeding guilts-blue; class 3 market hogs-purple; class 4 market hogs-purple; class 4 market hogs-purple class winner; senior-purple; pen of 3-purple reserve champ; golf ball flag-blue; pumpkin-red; drawing-blue; quilt-purple; pumpkin tart-blue; chocolate chip cookies-red; halter 2YO and older-red; livestock judging contest; pultry champion other fowl; swine champion pen of three; grand champion mkt hog.
Emaleigh Baker: bucket calf 10-12 YO-blue; class 2-red; button softball-purple; yarn wreath-blue; navy and coral dress-purple; pink dress-blue; red pillow case-purple; blue pillow case-purple; Jr. construction Revue-purple; Jr. girls buymanship revue-purple Jr. Reserve Champ; hiking trail-blue; hide and seek-blue; wintery scene-red; Jr. meat goat showmanship-red; BC Showmanship 7-12.
Grete Olsen: stained glass tulip-purple; coconut creme pie-blue; mixed berry pie-purple; cherry pie-red.
Jaden Speer: angel food cake-blue.
Josie Baker: bucket calf 7-9 YO-blue; BC showmanship 7-12-blue; Class 1-red; Jr. meat goat showmanship-purple; Jr. meat goat showmanship-blue; emoji magnets-red; bandana headband-blue; button picture frame-purple; navy dress-purple; Jr. girls buymanship revue-blue; gerber daisy-blue; rose of sharon-purple; hosta-purple; daylily and phelix-red; black-eyed susan-blue; badlands-blue; sunset-red; snow day-red.
Kaden Smith: class 3 market hogs-red; junior-purple; buymanship-purple; int. boys buymanship revue-purple Int. champ; pumpkin bread-purple; derby pie-blue; French apple pie-red; chocolate cake-purple; recipe file-blue; jellyfish-blue; hanging around-red; trapped-red; wrinkled-red; fin at the park-red; rocket Nike-X-blue; tea towels-purple; rocketry purple award.
Kailea Smith: class 5 market hogs-blue; senior-purple; jewelry-purple; construction outfit-purple; buymanship-purple; Sr. construction revue-purple Sr. champion; Sr. girls buymanship revue-purple Sr. champ; yelloonions-red; green beans-purple; brown sugar peach pie-purple; county fair cherry pie-purple; lemon blueberry cake-red; lemon angel food cake-blue; recipe book-purple; baby blue eyes-purple; hold on-purple; basketball-purple; watching life go by-red; the making of milk chocolate-purple; Sr. showmanship 14 and up dog-purple champion; novice obedience-white; level 1-on leash only-rally-purple champion; agility II-purple; top construction exhibitor; overall grand champion dog showman; family and consumer SC top exhibitor; best overall nonperishable pie; food exhibitor award 15-18 YO; top senior photography exhibitor; photography judging contest.
Karson Linck: Jr. Showmanship (7-(-blue Reserve; prenovice A-white; educ exhibit-blue; halter 2YO and older-blue; walk and trot pleasure Jr. only-purple champion; barrels Jr. 13 and under-red; blue line Lego flag-purple; sand art-pueple; sand art-blue; American magnets-blue; horse height-purple; cayenne pretzels-blue; five star brownies-blue; education poster-blue; My American Sissy-blue; on the farm-red; wrapped in old glory-blue; Marley and Sissy America-red; Jr. reserve champion dog showman.
Kirsten Smith: arts and craft exhibitor award; pet educational exhibit-purple; cats-purple; class 5 market hogs-blue; peewee-blue; pillow case-blue; K string art-blue; jewelry-purple; elephant-purple; butterfly-blue; green beans-blue; beets-red; caring for cats-blue; chocolate angel cookies-blue; strawberry bread-purple; pretzel party mix-purple; coffee cake-purple; recipe file-purple; confusion-purple; wildlife floating around-blue champion wildlife; mad eyes-purple; too tall-red; blastoff-red; construction dress-purple; buymanship-purple; Jr. construction Revue-purple Jr. Champiopn; Jr. girls buymanship revue-purple Jr. champ; top construction garment; photography exhibitor award; top waterfowl photo.
Kyle Hammersmith: western outfit-purple; Sr. boys buymanship revue-purple Sr. champ.
Laura Lierz: heavy weight-red; Jr. showmanship-blue; bucket calf 10-12YO blue; BC showmanship 7-12-purple grand champion; halter 2O and older-blue; junior showmanship-red; walk and trot pleasure jr only-red; poles jr. 13 and under-blue; flag race Jr. 13 and under-blue; barrels Jr. 13 and Under-blue; barrels Jr. 13 and Under-blue; Barrels Jr. 13 and Under-blue; 6-9 mo. meat goat breeding-purple 6-9 champion; 12-2 mo meat goat breeding-purple; 2 years and under meat goat breed-purple; class 3-purple Grand Champion; Jr. meat goat showmanship-purple Grand Champ Jr. Showman; standard breeds-lg. fowl-old-red; standard breeds-lg. fowl-old-red; class 3 breeding guilts-blue; class 3 breeding guilts-purple class winner; class 3 market hogs-purple class winner; class 4 market hogs-blue; class 5 market hogs-purple; junior-purple; sea shell-blue; 4-H painting-red; table centerplace-blue; quilt green-purple; favorite place-purple; favorite place setting-purple; fruit on sticks-blue; strawberries n’ cherry truffle-purple; muddy buddys-blue; pen of 3-blue champion; meat goat rate of gain; round robin Jr. showman; swine grand champion gilt.
Lyttia Linck: Jr. western horsemanship-blue; Jr. western pleasure-red; poles Jr. 13 and under-blue; flag race Jr. 13 and under-red; pet educational exhibit-purple; costumed pet-purple; dog-purple; decorated cage-purple; animal safety-purple In. champ; favorite place-blue; lead/citizen poster-purple; pretty in pink-red; dreaming D-red; kicked back with 4-H-blue; western days to play-blue; educ exhibit-red; junior showmanship-red; favorite place setting-blue; spinach dip-blue; monster cookie dough dip-white; cream puffs-red; homemade applesauce-blue; icebox cookies-red; caramel macchiato banana bread-red; recipe box-puruple; poster-blue; champion pets; pets jr. exhibitor award.
Mia Torkelson: class 3 market hogs-blue; peewee-blue; bedazzled board-purple; Mia’s camper van-blue; craft cannisters-purple; Georgie the giraffe-blue; crosstitch T-purple; buymanship-purple; construction-purple; Jr. construction revue-purple Jr. Reserve Champ; Jr. girls buymanship revue-purple; onions-red; green beans-purple; after school snack mix-purple; colossal cookies-blue; cross in the clouds-blue; Just A Swinging-red; Above All-blue; Midnight Beauty-red; hanging out-blue.
Noah Fassnach: mosaic letter art-blue; boys clothing buymanship-purple; boys buymanship style review-purple; Jr. boys buymanship revue-purple Jr. Champ; cookie “simorkies” — purple; French bread-blue; cupcake decorate-blue.
Piper Chartier: poles jr. 13 and under-purple; flag race JR 13 and under-purple; barrels Jr. 13 and under-white; T-shirt headband-blue; teal A line jersey swing dress-purple; int. girls buymanship revue-purple; halter 2YO and older-red; junior showmanship-red.
Rozlyn Mathewson: Jr. girls buymanship revue-blue; Rice Krispie treats-purple; milk chocolate chip cookies-purple; clothing buymanship girls-purple.
Sarah Huftles: girls buymanship-purple; Sr. girls buymanship revue-purple; apple pie-blue; peach pie-blue; raspberry pie-blue.
Tabitha Rice: bucket calf 7-9 YO-blue; BC showmanship 7-12-blue; standard breeds-bantams-yong-white; standard breeds-bantams-young-red; polish-blue BOS; normal colored fur-red; Jr. showmanship-pupele; Jr girls buymanshiprevue-purple; carrot cake-blue; banana bread-blue; Caribbean cruise at sea-blue; royal caribbean fun slide-red; T string art-blue; floral romper-pueple; rabbit Jr outstanding exhibitor award.
Tatum Lockwood: senior showmanship-blue champion; Sr. western horsemanship-white; Sr. western pleasure-red champion; poles Sr. 14 and older-red; flag race Sr. 14 and older-blue; button-up sundress-purple; country casual outfit-purple; Sr. construction revue-purple Sr. Reserve Champ; Sr. girls buymanship revue-purple; halter 2YO and older-red; barrels Sr. 14 and up-blue; cross cake-purple; round robin sr. showman.
Tiffin Lanter: educ. exhibit-red; mini rex-red; colored rex fur-purple grand fur; Jr. showmanship-purple reserve champ; Crayon frame-purple; bookmarks-purple; Lego table-purple; Jr. girls buymanship revue-blue; buymanship girls-purple; Snow on Mt. cookies-purple; rabbit best fur; rabbit best rex fur.
Trent Lockwood: junior showmanship-red; flag race Jr. 13 and under-red; barrels Jr. 13 and under-red.
Wyatt Chartier: commercial heifer-blue reserve champ; Jr. showmanship-blue; junior showmanship-red; flag race Jr. 13 and under-blue; barrels Jr. 13 and under-blue; boys buymanship-purple; Jr. boys buymanship revue-blue.
