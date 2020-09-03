The following are additional results from the Brown County Fair:
Fair Presentation Results
Estie Grimm — Morrill Tip Top, Jr. Demo — purple champion Jr
Mylee Young — Everest 4-Leaf Clovers, Jr. Demo — blue
Karson Linck — Willis All Stars, Jr. Demo — blue
Kenzie Ploeger — Morrill Tip Top, Jr. Demo-blue
Carolyn Schuetz — Modern Sunflowers, Sr. Demo-purple champion Sr.
Emmie Grimm — Morrill Tip Top, Int. Demo-purple champion int.
Lyttia Linck — Willis All Stars, Int Demo-blue
Caleb Heiniger — Modern Sunflowers, Jr. Demo-blue
Place Setting Results
Landry O’Bryan — Modern Sunflowers, Sr Place Setting-purple champion
Austynn Wenger — Modern Sunflowers, Jr Place Setting-blue
Devynn Wenger — Modern Sunflowers, Jr. Place Setting-blue
Kenzie Ploeger — Morrill Tip Top, Jr. Place Setting-purple
Charlee Ploeger — Morrill Tip Top, Jr. Place Setting-blue
Emmie Grimm — Morrill Tip Top, Jr. Place Setting-purple
Estie Grimm — Morrill Tip Top, Jr. Place Setting-purple champion
Sarah Brady-Willis All-Stars, Jr. Place Setting-blue
Reading & Misc Results
Mylee Young — Everest 4-Leaf Clovers, Reading display-purple
Charlee Ploeger — Morrill Tip-Top, Reading Poster-purple
Kenzie Ploeger — Morrill tip-Top, Reading Poster-purple
Ashley Brady — Willis All-Stars, Reading List-blue
Landry O’Bryan — Modern Sunflowers, Citizenship Notebook-purple
Elly O’Bryan — Modern Sunflowers, Citizenship Poster-purple
Carolyn Schuetz — Modern Sunflowers — Rabbit Ed Notebook-purple
Isaiah Kilgo — Modern Sunflowers — Blacksmith-purple
Austynn Wenger — Modern Sunflowers — Health Poster-purple
Devynn Wenger — Modern Sunflowers — Heart Healthy Poster-purple
