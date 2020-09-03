4-H graphic

The following are additional results from the Brown County Fair:

Fair Presentation Results

Estie Grimm — Morrill Tip Top, Jr. Demo — purple champion Jr

Mylee Young — Everest 4-Leaf Clovers, Jr. Demo — blue

Karson Linck — Willis All Stars, Jr. Demo — blue

Kenzie Ploeger — Morrill Tip Top, Jr. Demo-blue

Carolyn Schuetz — Modern Sunflowers, Sr. Demo-purple champion Sr.

Emmie Grimm — Morrill Tip Top, Int. Demo-purple champion int.

Lyttia Linck — Willis All Stars, Int Demo-blue

Caleb Heiniger — Modern Sunflowers, Jr. Demo-blue

Place Setting Results

Landry O’Bryan — Modern Sunflowers, Sr Place Setting-purple champion

Austynn Wenger — Modern Sunflowers, Jr Place Setting-blue

Devynn Wenger — Modern Sunflowers, Jr. Place Setting-blue

Kenzie Ploeger — Morrill Tip Top, Jr. Place Setting-purple

Charlee Ploeger — Morrill Tip Top, Jr. Place Setting-blue

Emmie Grimm — Morrill Tip Top, Jr. Place Setting-purple

Estie Grimm — Morrill Tip Top, Jr. Place Setting-purple champion

Sarah Brady-Willis All-Stars, Jr. Place Setting-blue

Reading & Misc Results

Mylee Young — Everest 4-Leaf Clovers, Reading display-purple

Charlee Ploeger — Morrill Tip-Top, Reading Poster-purple

Kenzie Ploeger — Morrill tip-Top, Reading Poster-purple

Ashley Brady — Willis All-Stars, Reading List-blue

Landry O’Bryan — Modern Sunflowers, Citizenship Notebook-purple

Elly O’Bryan — Modern Sunflowers, Citizenship Poster-purple

Carolyn Schuetz — Modern Sunflowers — Rabbit Ed Notebook-purple

Isaiah Kilgo — Modern Sunflowers — Blacksmith-purple

Austynn Wenger — Modern Sunflowers — Health Poster-purple

Devynn Wenger — Modern Sunflowers — Heart Healthy Poster-purple

