The following are additional results from the Brown County Fair:
Fashion Revue
* Mia Torkelson, Willis All Stars: JR Construction-blue; Int buymanship-purple champion
* Emaleigh Baker, Willis All Stars: Int Construction-purple champion
* Josie Baker, Willis All Stars: Jr. Buymanship-blue
* Berkleigh Torkelson, Willis all Stars: Jr. Construction-blue
* Adaylee Welch, Willis All Stars: Jr Buymanship-purple champion
* Austynn Wenger, Modern Sunflowers: Int Buymanship-purple
* clarissa Jamvold, Willis Al Stars: Int Buymanship-blue
* Tiffin Lanter, Willis All Stars: Jr. Buymanship-blue
* Kailea Smith, Willis All Stars: Sr Buymanship-purple champion; Sr Construction-purple champion
* Kaden Smith, Willis All Stars: Sr Buymanship-purple champion
* Kirsten Smith, Willis All Stars: Jr. Construction-purple champion; Jr Buymanship-blue
* Emmie Grimm, Morrill Tip Top: Int Buymanship-blue
* Estie Grimm, Morrill Tip Top: Jr. Buymanship-red
* Mylee Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers: Jr Buymanship-blue
* Carolyn Schuetz, Modern Sunflowers: Sr. Buymanship-purple
* Carly Hutfles, Willis all Stars: Int Buymanship-blue
* Emmie Grimm, Morrill Tip Top: Int Construction-blue; Int Construction-blue
* Estie Grimm, Morrill Tip Top: Jr. Construction-blue; Jr. Construction-blue
Woodworking
* Cody Meyer, Morrill Tip-Top: roll top desk-purple champion
* Cooper Handke, Everest 4-leaf Clovers: workbench-blue
* Emma Boswell, Mt. Zion Rustlers: vintage farm house dice-purple; tall bedside table-blue
* Addy Kopp, Mt. Zion Rustlers: wooden die-purple; oak Mackintosh end table-purple
* Mylee Young, Everest 4-Leaf clovers: cutting board-blue
* Camden Thonen, Mt. Zion Rustlers: oak side table-blue
* Malachi Maas, Fairview Willing Workers: shop creeper-red
* Avery Krenz, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers: John Deer table stool-red
* Ellee Krentz, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers: end table-blue
Welding
* Aiden Jamvold, Willis All Stars: 3-point quick attach-blue; weight bracket-blue; pallet forks-purple champion; corn cultivator-blue
Electricity
* Myleee Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers: electronic kit-blue
* Daniel Brady, Willis All Stars: siren kit, purple; siren comparison-red; steam engine comparison-blue
