The July 15, 2021 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Charles Carr, with 7 members present.
Acting Secretary Penny Milroy read the May minutes. Treasurer Gail Coker-Carr gave the treasurer’s report for May. There was no June meeting. Both reports were approved as read.
The Hiawatha Community Foundation report and donations were reviewed.
Program possibilities for future meetings were discussed.
Also discussed was the Santa’s Attic Craft show on Nov. 6.
Motion by Nancy Prawl to adjourn. Seconded by Gail Coker-Carr. Motion carried.
Refreshments were provided by Marla Hathhorn.
The next meeting will be held on Aug. 19, 2021.
Penny Milroy, Acting Secretary
June 17 scheduled meeting:
The Brown County Genealogical Society did not meet on June 17, 2021 due to anticipated low member attendance.
The next meeting will be July 15, 2021.
Marla Hathhorn, Secretary
