The October 21, 2021 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by Vice President Ray Thieme, with 9 members and guests present.
Lynn Allen, Director of the Brown County History Museum, was present to give a tour of the Brown County Memorial Auditorium. Members walked to the Museum for a very interesting tour. Allen stated that “Preservation of History is so important.”
The meeting continued after members returned from the tour.
Secretary Marla Hathhorn read the August minutes. Treasurer Gail Coker-Carr presented the September Treasurers report. Motion by Nancy Prawl to approve both reports. Seconded by Lyle Hinz. Motion carried.
The Santa’s Attic Arts & Crafts Show, scheduled for Nov. 6 at the Hiawatha High School, was discussed. Preparations for the fundraiser have been finalized. Donations and volunteers for the fundraiser were requested.
Motion by Nancy Prawl to reimburse Gail Coker-Carr for the purchase of a tape machine, which will be used at Santa’s Attic. Seconded by Lois Edwards. Motion carried.
The next meeting will be Nov. 18 for the annual Election of Officers and the Annual Business Meeting. There will be no program in November.
Motion by Nancy Prawl to adjourn. Seconded by Penny Milroy. Motion carried.
Refreshments were provided by Ray Thieme.
Sept. 16: The Brown County Genealogical Society did not meet on September 16, 2021 due to the Society hosting a garage sale at the Library on Sept. 16, 17 and 18 in conjunction with the Highway 36 Treasure Hunt.
The next meeting was scheduled for Oct. 21.
Marla Hathhorn, Secretary
