The July 21, 2022 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Ray Thieme, with 13 members and guests present.
This month’s program was about the Trails of Central and Western Kansas, by Wes Miller. Wes started by talking about the earliest settlements of our country. Kansas had large amount of settlers due to the Homestead Act and the arrival of the Railroads. Many nationalities settled in Kansas during the 1850s and 1860s.
Secretary Marla Hathhorn read the June 2022 minutes. Treasurer Gail Coker-Carr presented the June 2022 Treasurer’s report. Motion by Lyle Hinz to approve both reports. Seconded by Mary Wenger. Motion carried.
Penny Milroy gave an update on Santa’s Attic, which will be held on November 12, 2022, at the Hiawatha High School.
A new keyboard and monitor were purchased to replace the 10 year old equipment which was no longer working.
The Society will host a garage sale in conjunction with the Highway 36 Treasure Hunt that will be held on Sept 15-18. The Society will gladly accept furniture and other items from anyone wishing to donate, but no clothing will be accepted.
The next meeting will be on August 18. Wes Miller will present a program on the history of the City of Hamlin, Kansas. The public is invited to attend.
Motion by Penny Milroy to adjourn. Seconded by Gail Coker-Carr. Motion carried.
Refreshments were provided by Penny Milroy.
Marla Hathhorn, Secretary
