The Aug. 19, 2021 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by Vice President Ray Thieme, with 9 members and guests present.
Secretary Marla Hathhorn read the July minutes, which were approved as read. There was no Treasurers report due to the last minute absence of the Treasurer.
Bob Sines presented an interesting program on the Davis Memorial in Mount Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha. Sines told the story of John and Sarah Davis and about John building the monument as a memorial to his wife.
The Society will participate in the Sept. 16-17-18 annual Highway 36 Treasure Hunt Garage Sale. Donations will be accepted for the sale, except for clothing.
Lyle Hinz wrote an article for the newspaper about the Bethel AME Church in Hiawatha, which is over 100 years old. The Walthall Family was instrumental in building and starting the Church for the Black Community at the time.
Hinz will attend a future Hiawatha City Commission Meeting with Brenda Bolden, a Walthall family member, and Lynn Allen, Director of the Brown County Historical Society. They will request the Commission’s support to move the Bethel AME Church to the Ag Museum in Hiawatha.
There will be no September meeting due to the Highway 36 Treasure Hunt. The next meeting will be held on Oct. 21, with plans to tour the Brown County Museum.
Motion by Nancy Prawl to adjourn. Seconded by Penny Milroy. Motion carried.
Refreshments were provided by Marietta Holden and Penny Milroy.
Marla Hathhorn, Secretary
