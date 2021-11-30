The Nov. 21 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by Vice President Ray Thieme, with 7 members present.
Secretary Marla Hathhorn read the October minutes. Treasurer Gail Coker-Carr presented the October Treasurer’s report. Motion by Nancy Prawl to approve both reports. Seconded by Marietta Holden. Motion carried.
Penny Milroy reported that the Santa’s Attic Arts & Crafts Show in November hosted a small crowd but was a big success.
There will be no December meeting, but the annual Christmas luncheon will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. All members are invited to attend the potluck luncheon. There will also be a White Elephant Auction fundraiser.
Penny Milroy requested that the annual meeting be moved from November to March. She also reported that most of the Society newsletters are now sent via email and suggested charging $5.00 yearly for members who wish to receive the newsletter via the USPS mail.
Both changes will require changing the Society’s bylaws.
Motion by Nancy Prawl to approve both changes to the bylaws. Seconded by Lyle Hinz. Motion carried.
May 2022 will be the 25th anniversary of the Brown County Genealogical Society. Plans are being made to celebrate the anniversary.
Election of Officers for January 2022-March 2023: Motion by Marietta Holden to nominate and elect Ray Thieme as President, Penny Milroy as Vice President, Marla Hathhorn as Secretary and Gail Coker-Carr as Treasurer. Seconded by Nancy Prawl. Motion carried.
Motion by Gail Coker-Carr to adjourn. Seconded by Nancy Prawl. Motion carried.
Refreshments were provided by Marla Hathhorn.
The Brown County Genealogical Society did not meet on Sept. 16, 2021 due to the Society hosting a garage sale at the Library on Sept. 16, 17 and 18 in conjunction with the Highway 36 Treasure Hunt.
The next meeting was scheduled for Oct. 21, 2021.
Marla Hathhorn, Secretary
