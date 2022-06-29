The June 16, 2022 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Ray Thieme, with 7 members and guests present.
Secretary Marla Hathhorn read the May 2022 minutes. Treasurer Gail Coker-Carr presented the May 2022 Treasurer’s report and reported that Match Day was a big success. Motion by Mary Wenger to approve both reports. Seconded by Penny Milroy. Motion carried.
This month’s program was Show and Tell by the members and guests. Members presented their research on family members who had died while in the military. Members also discussed their jobs throughout their lives.
The next meeting will be on July 21. Wes Miller will present a program on the Trails of Western and Central Kansas. The public is invited to attend.
Motion by Lyle Hinz to adjourn. Seconded by Penny Milroy. Motion carried.
Refreshments were provided by Ray Thieme.
Marla Hathhorn, Secretary
