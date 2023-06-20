Brown County Genealogical Society

The June 15, 2023 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Ray Thieme, with 10 members and guests present.

Our program was presented by Lynn Allen of the Brown County Historical Society. She gave an update on the addition of the Bruning Barn which will host venue events on Windmill Lane at the Brown County Ag Museum. Tours are available by appointment and volunteers are welcome to help with the many projects now being worked on by the Board.

