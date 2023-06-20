The June 15, 2023 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Ray Thieme, with 10 members and guests present.
Our program was presented by Lynn Allen of the Brown County Historical Society. She gave an update on the addition of the Bruning Barn which will host venue events on Windmill Lane at the Brown County Ag Museum. Tours are available by appointment and volunteers are welcome to help with the many projects now being worked on by the Board.
Gail Coker-Carr presented the May treasurer’s report and reported that the Hiawatha Foundation’s Give Back to Move Forward was a big success. Marla Hathhorn read the May minutes. Motion by Mary Wenger to approve both reports. Seconded by Penny Milroy. Motion carried.
Penny Milroy and Gail Coker-Carr discussed the need for two new computers, four bookcases and a dehumidifier at the Genealogy Library. They have researched prices and options. Mary Wenger has an extra dehumidifier that she will donate to the Library. Motion by Mary Wenger to approve the purchase of two computers, four bookcases and the dehumidifier at a total cost of $5,000.00 for the above items. Seconded by Penny Milroy. Motion carried.
These items will be purchased from the money raised by the Hiawatha Foundation. The Society very much appreciates the Hiawatha Foundation and all who donated to our Library.
The disposal of an old microfilm reader was discussed. It was last used over a year ago and all the microfilm material owned by the library is now available online.
The next meeting will be on July 20, with a program by Wes Miller on the small towns of Brown County.
Refreshments were provided by Gail Coker-Carr.
Motion by Mary Wenger to adjourn the meeting. Seconded by Lyle Hinz. Motion carried.
