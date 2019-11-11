The Oct. 17, Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Nancy Prawl, with seven members and guests present.
There was no formal meeting due to a lack of quorum of board members.
Steve Gingery, of Doniphan County, presented a very interesting program on Annie Oakley. Steve discussed Annie’s life and her participation in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.
The next meeting will be on Nov. 21, which is the annual election of officers. There will be no program in November.
Refreshments were served by Penny Milroy and Nancy Prawl.
Penny Milroy, Acting Secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.