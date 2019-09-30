The Sept. 19 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Nancy Prawl, with 9 members and guests present.
The Minutes and Treasurer’s reports were not presented as Treasurer Gail Coker-Carr was absent.
The fundraiser Santa’s Attic was discussed. It will be held on October 26 at the Hiawatha High School and there are 35 vendors currently signed up. Volunteer workers and donations were requested.
Wes Miller, of Hiawatha, presented the program Immigration Patterns of Southern Kansas. Wes discussed the huge increase in the Kansas population between 1860 and 1885.
The next meeting will be on October 17, 2019, with a program by Steve Gingerly of Doniphan County.
Refreshments were served by Penny Milroy and Nancy Prawl and the meeting was adjourned.
Marla Hathhorn, Secretary
