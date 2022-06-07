The May 19, 2022 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Ray Thieme, with 16 members and guests present.
Wendall Ganstrom presented an interesting program on the True family of Brown County. Wendall displayed an impressive hitching post with a cast iron fisted hand that has True printed on the palm. He is trying to find the first name of the man whose fist this represents. Wendall discussed finding and proving the Truth in old family stories.
Secretary Marla Hathhorn read the April 2022 minutes. Treasurer Gail Coker-Carr presented the April 2022 Treasurer’s report. Motion by Lyle Hinz to approve both reports. Seconded by Penny Milroy. Motion carried.
The Santa’s Attic Arts & Crafts Show will be held on Nov. 12, 2022 at the Hiawatha High School, not November 5 as previously planned.
The Society will participate in the Highway 36 Garage Sale on Sept. 15, 16th and 17th.
The next meeting will be on June 16. There is no program planned at this time.
Motion by Lyle Hinz to adjourn. Seconded by Penny Milroy. Motion carried.
Refreshments were provided by Gail Coker-Carr.
Marla Hathhorn, Secretary
