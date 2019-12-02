The Nov. 21, Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Nancy Prawl, with seven members present.
Minutes and Treasurer’s reports were given by Marla Hathhorn and Gail Coker-Carr. Two very generous and welcome donations were recently received by the Society/Library. The reports were approved as read.
The Genealogy Library’s last day to be open in 2019 will be Dec. 19.
Hours for the Library in January, February and March of 2020 will be Thursdays only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Library will be open by appointment if visitors call ahead.
There will be no programs or meetings in January, February or March of 2020.
Annual Election of Officers:
Motion by Lyle Hinz to nominate the following board officers for 2020:
Charles Carr for President; Ray Thieme for Vice President; Marla Hathhorn for Secretary; Gail Coker-Carr for Treasurer.
Marietta Holden seconded the motion. Members voted and the motion carried, with the above officers all being elected.
There was no program due to the annual election of officers.
The summer Ice Cream Socials were discussed. Motion by Penny Milroy to discontinue serving the Ice Cream Socials. Seconded by Lyle Hinz. Motion carried. The City of Hiawatha and the Jazz Band Director will be notified.
The next meeting will be on the annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring your favorite covered dish. Turkey and dressing will be provided by Nancy Prawl. There will be a “White Elephant” auction after the dinner.
Refreshments were served by Marla Hathhorn.
Marla Hathhorn, Secretary
