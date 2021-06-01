The May 20 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Charles Carr, with 7 members present.
Secretary Marla Hathhorn read the April minutes. Treasurer Gail Coker-Carr gave the treasurer’s report for April. She reported that both recent fund-raisers were a success. Motion by Nancy Prawl to accept the reports as read. Seconded by Lyle Hinz. Motion carried.
Members discussed and suggested possible programs for this year’s meetings.
Librarian Penny Milroy will look into the suggestions.
Two current fund-raisers for the Society include an Auction Luncheon on May 22 at the Eternal Hope Family Life Center. Also, the Society will provide and place Memorial Day flowers for a small donation in Brown County Cemeteries for people requesting the service.
Future fund-raisers will be hosting the Santa’s Attic Craft show on November 6 and participating in the Highway 36 Treasure Hunt Garage Sales on September 16-18.
Refreshments were provided by Gail Coker-Carr and Penny Milroy.
The next meeting will be held on June 17, 2021.
Marla Hathhorn, Secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.