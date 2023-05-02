Brown County Genealogical Society

The April 20, 2023 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Ray Thieme, with 14 members present.

Hiawatha resident Charles Baird presented a very interesting program on the Baird family of Hiawatha. The Baird name has had numerous spellings through the years and he has traced the family to Scotland. One of his female ancestors was involved in the demise of Bloody Bill Anderson.

