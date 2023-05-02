The April 20, 2023 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Ray Thieme, with 14 members present.
Hiawatha resident Charles Baird presented a very interesting program on the Baird family of Hiawatha. The Baird name has had numerous spellings through the years and he has traced the family to Scotland. One of his female ancestors was involved in the demise of Bloody Bill Anderson.
Gail Coker-Carr presented the March treasurer’s report and Marla Hathhorn read the March minutes. Motion by Anne Cash to approve both reports. Seconded by Penny Milroy. Motion carried.
The Society will host a garage sale on May 4, 5 & 6 in conjunction with the Hiawatha City Wide Garage Sales.
Penny Milroy and Gail Coker-Carr discussed purchasing battery backups for the library computers. Motion by Steve Hathhorn to purchase the battery backups. Seconded by Gail Coker-Carr.
Letters have been sent to members about the Society’s participation in the Hiawatha Community Foundation’s Give Back to Move Forward on Memorial weekend.
Marietta Holden, the Society’s newsletter editor, has resigned from the post. Thank you, Marietta for your many years as editor.
The next meeting will be on May 18, with a program by Penny Milroy on her grandfather Frank Reynolds, who was a Mayor of Hiawatha.
Motion by Steve Hathhorn to adjourn the meeting. Seconded by Lyle Hinz. Motion carried.
