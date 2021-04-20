The April 15 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Charles Carr, with 10 members and guests present.
The Hiawatha Community Foundation’s President Virginia Freese and member Courtney Riley explained the Foundation’s purpose in helping non-profit organizations like the Brown County Genealogical Society.
After a discussion among the Society members, a motion was made by Nancy Prawl to join the Foundation. Seconded by Ray Thieme. Motion carried.
Treasurer Gail Coker-Carr gave the treasurer’s report for the past year. Motion by Nancy Prawl to accept the report. Seconded by Penny Milroy. Motion carried.
There were no minutes read, as there have been no formal meetings between March 2020 and March 2021 due to the Covid Pandemic, There was a short meeting in November 2020 to elect officers.
The City of Hiawatha is holding a city wide garage sale on April 30-May 1. The Society will host a garage sale at 116 South 7th Street.
The Big Kansas Road Trip will be held on May 6, 7 & 8th. The Society will host an Open House at the Library at 116 South 7th Street, and will be offering homemade pie, cinnamon rolls and coffee at a low cost to visitors.
Society members shared some of their recent family tree finds during a Show and Tell session.
The next meeting will be held on May 20, 2021.
Marla Hathhorn, Secretary
