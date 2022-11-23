Brown County Genealogical Society Joey May Joey May Author email Nov 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oct. 20 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Ray Thieme, with 8 members and guests present.Minutes and treasurer’s reports were read and approved as read.Santa’s Attic was discussed as this is the last meeting before the craft show. We are no longer allowed to put tape on the floors to mark the booth spaces. We are brainstorming for an alternative.The new furnace has been ordered and it should be in within the next 2 weeks.Wendell Ganstrom presented a program on the Oregon/California trail feeder line that possibly goes through his property south of Robinson. Top Videos Wes Miller will present the November program on small towns in Brown County.Penny Milroy moved to adjourn the meeting and was seconded by Lyle Hinz.Refreshments were provided by Marla Hathhorn.Penny Milroy, acting secretary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Hiawatha school music groups planning December concerts Brown County Genealogical Society HP&R announces upcoming holiday, winter events A Hometown Christmas celebration Brown County Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel Community Happenings HP&R takes a look at a busy fall County Commission approves COLA raise for employees Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStolen vehicle recovered in Doniphan CountyAG Derek Schmidt petitions Biden administration to repeal healthcare worker vaccine mandateFairbridge Inn Express celebrates opening with Chamber ribbon cuttingBrown County native inducted into Farmbroadcaster's Hall of FameHiawatha Municipal CourtCitizens Bank reports scamBrown County SheriffSchool Board hears lease proposal for sports complexAlex Gino, author of book that sparked effort to close Kansas town’s library, speaks outEconomic issues are voters’ top priority, polling finds Images Videos CommentedSmall Businesses Seek Talent, Technology to Succeed (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.