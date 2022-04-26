The April 21, 2022 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Ray Thieme, with 9 members and guests present.
Bob Sines presented an interesting program on Homer White, a Hiawatha native who enlisted in WWI in 1917. He became a motorcycle courier and in February 1919 died in a motorcycle accident. Later in 1919, the local American Legion Post was named the Homer White Post in his honor.
Secretary Marla Hathhorn read the November 2021 minutes. Treasurer Gail Coker-Carr presented the March 2022 Treasurer’s report. Motion by Mary Wenger to approve both reports. Seconded by Penny Milroy. Motion carried.
The Genealogy Society will host a garage sale on May 5, 6 and 7th during the Hiawatha City Wide Garage Sale.
Penny Milroy and Gail Coker-Carr discussed the Hiawatha Foundation Match day and explained new procedures. Match Day will be held on May 27-28, Memorial Day weekend.
The Santa’s Attic Arts & Crafts Show will be held on November 5, 2022 at the Hiawatha High School.
The next meeting will be on May 19. Wendall Ganstrom will present a program on the family of Mr Commodore True of Brown County.
Motion by Gail Coker-Carr to adjourn. Seconded by Lyle Hinz . Motion carried.
Refreshments were provided by Marla Hathhorn.
Marla Hathhorn, Secretary
