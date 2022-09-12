Brown County Genealogical Society

The Aug. 18, 2022 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Ray Thieme, with 6 members present.

Minutes and Treasurer’s reports were given by Penny Milroy and Gail Coker-Carr. Mary Wenger made motion to approve both reports and was seconded by Marietta Holden. The reports were approved as read.

