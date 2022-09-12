Brown County Genealogical Society Joey May Joey May Author email Sep 12, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Aug. 18, 2022 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Ray Thieme, with 6 members present.Minutes and Treasurer’s reports were given by Penny Milroy and Gail Coker-Carr. Mary Wenger made motion to approve both reports and was seconded by Marietta Holden. The reports were approved as read.Santa’s Attic was discussed. There will be no September meeting due to the 36 Hwy Garage Sales. We are planning on carrying the garage sale over into the next week for Maple Leaf Festival.Penny Milroy presented a program about the 1950 Census.Penny Milroy moved to adjourn the meeting and it was seconded by Gail Coker-Carr. Top Videos The October meeting will be Wendell Ganstrom talking about the trail running through his property south of Robinson.Wes Miller’s program about the small towns of Northeast Kansas has been rescheduled to November.Refreshments were served by Gail Coker-Carr.Penny Milroy, Acting Secretary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Gatz earns Scott Johnson and Family Scholarship Brown County Genealogical Society Horton Police HMS volleyball plays Perry and Sabetha Sheriff warns of Amazon scam Friday Night Scoreboard Red Hawks score in all three phases to down Jeff West Registered officials needed - upcoming rules meeting Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAuthorities investigating arson fire of Sheriff Department vehicleClements Welding and Supply LLC buys out Rahe's WeldingJohnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agentsLady Hawks look strong at home TriLocal veteran honored with Quilt of ValorThe Song of the WolfRed Hawks escape late Panther push for win in openerHCC announces new head volleyball coachJudge OKs Trump's request for 'special master' to review seized docsKansas gets ‘once in a lifetime’ funds to plug thousands of abandoned gas wells Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
