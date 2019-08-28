The Aug. 15 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by Vice President Charles Carr, with 10 members and guests present.
Secretary Marla Hathhorn presented the May, June and July minutes. Treasurer Gail Coker-Carr presented the Treasurer reports for May, June and July. All reports were approved as read.
Members discussed how the Society could participate in the Kansas Road Trip, scheduled for May 7-10, 2020. No final decisions were made at this time.
Hiawatha’s Maple Leaf Festival in September and Santa’s Attic on Oct. 26 were discussed.
Joel Meyers presented an interesting program on the Robidoux Creek carvings in Marshall County, Kansas. Joel told the story of the 1841-1861 carvings which included well known names of the past: Guide Jim Bridger and Pony Express Rider Johnny Frey.
The next meeting will be on Sept. 19, with a program by Wes Miller of Hiawatha on the immigration patterns of Southern Kansas.
Refreshments were served by Marietta Holden and the meeting was adjourned.
July 18: There was no formal meeting on July 18, due to the ice cream social being held on that night.
The next meeting was scheduled for Aug. 15, with a program by Joel Meyers about Robidoux Creek carvings in Marshall County, Kansas.
Marla Hathhorn, Secretary
