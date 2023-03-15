Club News

The Brown County Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel met for a business meeting and luncheon at Lentz Community Building in Horton Monday, March 13. Twenty-three members and two guests were present. A delicious fried chicken lunch was catered by Tim Lentz. President Carol Bunning welcomed all and thanked several members for their help. The greeters were Virginia Merkel and Wes Miller. Nut Cups were supplied by Lil Twombly, and table decorations supplied by Betty Robison. The Calling Committee Chairwoman, Rosemary Schooler, and members Dan Burns, Judy Jones, Darlene Rake, and Betty Robison were also appreciated for their help collecting lunch reservations.

Dan Burns shared an inspirational moment, and the flag salute, mission statement, and motto was led by Dixie Westervelt. Members passed a cup around to donate to the KARSP Foundation. Donations were also collected for The Brown County Food Pantry, and the Scholarship Fund of our local unit.

