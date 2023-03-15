The Brown County Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel met for a business meeting and luncheon at Lentz Community Building in Horton Monday, March 13. Twenty-three members and two guests were present. A delicious fried chicken lunch was catered by Tim Lentz. President Carol Bunning welcomed all and thanked several members for their help. The greeters were Virginia Merkel and Wes Miller. Nut Cups were supplied by Lil Twombly, and table decorations supplied by Betty Robison. The Calling Committee Chairwoman, Rosemary Schooler, and members Dan Burns, Judy Jones, Darlene Rake, and Betty Robison were also appreciated for their help collecting lunch reservations.
Dan Burns shared an inspirational moment, and the flag salute, mission statement, and motto was led by Dixie Westervelt. Members passed a cup around to donate to the KARSP Foundation. Donations were also collected for The Brown County Food Pantry, and the Scholarship Fund of our local unit.
In the business meeting Staci Charles shared copies of the minutes from the last meeting in November, 2022. The Treasurer’s Report was shared by Treasurer Mary Benson. It was approved unanimously by members. Benson shared that Brown County KARSP provides a scholarship opportunity to current teachers who are continuing their education. Applications were provided to the teachers of Brown County in March. One teacher from USD 430, and one teacher from USD 415 will be awarded a scholarship in May 2023. Interested teachers should submit their completed application by April 30, 2023.
Chairman of the Earth Day Committee, Staci Charles, announced that this year Earth Day will be on Wednesday, April 26. Alisa Britt, Nancy Burns, Janice Elliott, and Jackie Wenger volunteered to prepare and serve the Brown County 4th and 5th graders lunch at the Horton 4-H Fairgrounds Livestock Arena.
Vice President, Judy Jones, reviewed information about an upcoming field trip to Steamboat Arabia Museum in Kansas City. Attendees will leave Hiawatha at 9:00 April 13th to share rides. After the two-hour tour, members will enjoy lunch at a nearby Kansas City restaurant.
In old business, Gil Bunning reported on KEPERS Day at the Capitol held Feb. 8, 2023.
After the business meeting, Auctioneer Dennis Wenger held an auction of freshly baked goods and gently used items donated by members. Wes Miller helped display each item, and members had fun bidding on the items as a fundraiser for the Brown County KARSP unit.
The next meeting of Brown County KARSP will be at 11 a.m. on May 8 at the Carwell Building. Dixie Westervelt will be presenting the program, “Orphan Train” as a teaser for a field trip the members plan to take early this summer.
