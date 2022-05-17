Twenty members of the Brown County, Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel met Monday, May 9 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. Lunch was catered by Rachel Bruning of The Bake Shop in Everest. President Betty Robison welcomed all members and thanked Rosemary Schooler for table decorations, Sue Miller for nut cups, and the Calling Committee for reminding members of the meeting.
President Robison called the meeting to order. Members read and approved the minutes provided by Staci Charles, Secretary. Mary Benson, Treasurer, gave the treasurer’s report. It was approved. No new bills were presented.
In Committee Reports, Dixie Westervelt, Courtesy Committee, has sent out get-well and sympathy cards to some members. The Personnel Support Committee has been very busy sending out cookies to all the teachers in Brown County public schools, and hand-made thank you cards with McDonalds meals and Casey’s breadsticks coupons to school support teams (such as bus drivers, cooks, and custodians). In April, 16 candy bouquets were given to all school secretaries in the county, and thank you candy cards were given to six area school principals. School nurses were given hand-made quilted pouches filled with items for nurses. A motion was made to donate money to the Ronald McDonald House in honor of the Hiawatha McDonalds because of their generosity toward school personnel this year. It was approved unanimously.
The Program Committee met last month. A survey was distributed for members to vote for their favorite ideas.
A Memorial Moment was conducted by President Robison. Active member, Betty Griebat, was remembered during a candle-lighting ceremony. Highlights were given of her teaching career at Hiawatha Elementary School. She is missed in our unit and it was good to remember her.
In Old business, President Robison announced that a digital projector, accessories, and carrying case were purchased for use at KARSP meetings. Thanks to member Rod Clay who was instrumental in researching and purchasing it.
The State KARSP Convention will be June 15-17 in Junction City. Members were reminded to send in their registration by May 31. Each year a fund-raising auction is held at the convention. Individual KARSP units donate items to the cause. Thanks to Sue and Wes Miller, Janice Elliott, Darlene Rake, and Meryl and Staci Charles for donating items for the auction.
In New Business, several members volunteered to help serve lunch at the Brown County Earth Day Celebration Wednesday, May 11. About 260 4th and 5th grade students will be learning how to conserve resources and make the Earth a healthier place to live here in Brown County. Thanks to Janice Elliott, Darlene Rake, Betty Robison, and Jackie Wenger who volunteered to serve lunch.
The following slate of officers to begin in July was presented by the Nominating Committee: Carol Bunning, President; Judy Jones, Vice-President; Staci Charles, Secretary; and Mary Benson , Treasurer. A motion was made and seconded to elect these nominees. It was unanimous. Betty Robison held a short Installation of Officers ceremony, then handed the gavel to the new President, Carol Bunning. Members thanked Robison for her many dedicated years as president of BC-KARSP.
Carol Bunning is also the District II Director of KARSP. She noted the motto of KARSP this year is, “Together we Achieve.” Our unit endeavors to support current school personnel and to impact our community through volunteerism.
Gil Bunning, State Vice-President of KARSP, shared KARSP’s efforts to get a COLA passed, but a majority of State Legislators were not willing to support a cost-of-living adjustment for retired state employees.
The next BC-KARSP meeting will be Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Carwell Building at 11:30. Rachel Bruning will provide a catered lunch, Darlene Rake will furnish table decorations, and Sue Miller will provide nut cups.
Door prizes were furnished by Sue Miller and Betty Robison and were won by Judy Jones and Sue Miller. Rosemary Schooler gave the live flowers used for the table decorations to members to plant in their gardens.
The meeting was adjourned.
Submitted by Staci Charles, Secretary of BC-KARSP
