Twenty-seven members and two guests of Brown County KARSP met at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha Monday, Nov. 14 for a delicious turkey luncheon meeting. President Carol Bunning welcomed all and thanked all the members who had made the meeting possible by decorating, greeting, calling, and providing nut cups for the day.

Before lunch, Jackie Wenger gave an inspirational talk about a man named Keith Maddox; owner of American Hat Company based in Fort Worth, Texas. His company sponsors the opening ceremony of every national rodeo with a prayer and the national anthem.

