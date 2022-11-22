Twenty-seven members and two guests of Brown County KARSP met at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha Monday, Nov. 14 for a delicious turkey luncheon meeting. President Carol Bunning welcomed all and thanked all the members who had made the meeting possible by decorating, greeting, calling, and providing nut cups for the day.
Before lunch, Jackie Wenger gave an inspirational talk about a man named Keith Maddox; owner of American Hat Company based in Fort Worth, Texas. His company sponsors the opening ceremony of every national rodeo with a prayer and the national anthem.
After the Thanksgiving-styled luncheon the business meeting ensued. The minutes from the Sept. 12 meeting were approved. Mary Benson presented the treasurer’s report and it was accepted by the members. Secretary Staci Charles read several thank you notes from District 2 leaders thanking the members for a well-run District 2 meeting in October. Lil Twombly shared short biographies of three members.
Rod Clay introduced the co-presenters for the afternoon. Beth Jensen and Joan Keighley have both been up to Alaska to learn about the Iditarod Dog Sled Race. Jensen has been four times (twice in the winter) and Keighley has been twice. Jensen featured an authentic dog sled from Alaska, and the outfit that a dog musher would wear. She gave the history of the 1,049 mile Iditarod Race with pictures in a slide show. Jensen also included rules of the race and information about the Alaskan Husky dogs used.
In new business, Treasurer Mary Benson, reported that the executive committee requested direction concerning the scholarship(s) BCARSP will be providing. Dixie Westervelt made a motion that scholarships are to be offered to current teachers in the local membership area. The motion was seconded and approved by the members.
Door prizes were awarded to member Dan Burns and guest Karla McKim. The next BCARSP meeting will be held Monday Jan. 9, 2023. Larry Wills of Topeka will present the program, “Kansas Trivia and Interesting Women of Kansas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.