The regular bimonthly meeting and catered luncheon of the Brown County Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel meeting was held on Monday, January 10, at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. Beautiful snowman table decorations were provided by Patty Bevis. Nut cups were furnished by Dixie Westervelt. Sixteen members were in attendance.
The meeting opened with the recitation of the Flag Salute by the group. Following a delicious luncheon catered by The Bake Shop of Everest, KS, President Betty Robison passed out some information about the benefits available from Associated Member Benefit Adisors group. Kell Smalley, District Manager of AMBA, was scheduled to make a presentation about these benefits, but he was ill and unable to attend the meeting.
The business meeting was called to order by President Betty Robison. She thanked Patty and Dixie for the table decorations and nut cups. She also thanked Rosemary Schooler and the calling committee for their help in finalizing the number of attendees for the luncheon. Secretary Staci Charles made copies of the minutes of the November meeting aavailable. These were read by each member and approved as written. Treasurer Mary Benson gave the report of the treasury. This report was approved as presented. There were no bills.
Committee Reports: Dixie Westervelt of the Courtesy committee reported on cards she has sent. Jackie Wenger of the Earth Day Project committee gave an update on the latest activity which involved planting bulbs at the Horton Elementary. This is part of continuing the 2021 Earth Day projects to which our organization has committed. A conversation with Horton High School Principal Larry Mills was also held to try to determine a timeline for the work planned at the high school yet to come. Sue Miller of the Support Personnel Recognition Project gave an update of the various individual celebrations for the Support Personnel in our two districts. She also told of the upcoming planned celebrations.
Unfinished Business: District II Director Carol Bunning presented Service Award certificates to members based on the completion of Volunteer hours for the 2019 and 2020 years. Those receiving awards were Milan Kloepfer, Patty Bevis, Dixie Westervelt (most for 2020), Carol Bunning, Betty Robison, Janice Elliott, Gil Bunning, Steve James (most for 2019), Edwina Reimond, and Alisa Britt.
New Business: Sue Miller handed out the new pages for the 2022 Yearbook which includes additional historical information for our unit. Carol Bunning reminded members that she is ready to receive totals of Volunteer hours for the 2021 year. These are compiled and sent to the Kansas Legislators to show the continued work educators are doing in the community and with youth. Judy Jones brought to the attention of the group the need for a reliable device for powerpoint presentations and suggested that our unit might purchase and donate this for use at the Carwell Building. Rod Clay volunteered to research the possibilities and bring the information to the next meeting.
District II Director Carol Bunniing gave an update on District II with an emphasis on increasing membership in all of the units. More information will be forthcoming.
State KARSP Vice President Gil Bunning reported on the status of a possible COLA for public retired educators which hasn’t happened in 24 years. The state of Kansas ranks LAST among all the states in giving an increase in benefits. Gil recommended that members contact our legislators to ask if they are going to vote for a COLA during the next legislative session.
Door prizes were won by Sue Miller and Rod Clay.
The meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 14th at 11:30 a.m.
