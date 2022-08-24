Members of the Brown County - Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel (KARSP) have had a busy month.

The first part of the month was spent in preparation for an ice cream social complete with homemade ice cream, sherbet, cake, brownies and cookies. On August 10, members of BC-KARSP hosted the event at the Carwell Building. Attendees included members of the unit and retired school personnel from USD 415 and 430. Pictures of activities, scrapbooks, and articles about the unit decorated the room. It was enjoyed by all.

