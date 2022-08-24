Several members delivered apples to the Hiawatha and Horton schools. Front (l-r) Darlene Rake, Lucille Pennel, Nancy Burns; second, Crol Bunning, Julia Thompson, Dixie Westervelt; back, Milan Kleopfer and
Members of the Brown County - Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel (KARSP) have had a busy month.
The first part of the month was spent in preparation for an ice cream social complete with homemade ice cream, sherbet, cake, brownies and cookies. On August 10, members of BC-KARSP hosted the event at the Carwell Building. Attendees included members of the unit and retired school personnel from USD 415 and 430. Pictures of activities, scrapbooks, and articles about the unit decorated the room. It was enjoyed by all.
On Aug. 14, several members of the unit gathered at the Carwell Building to wash dozens of apples which were boxed and delivered to the schools in USD 415 and 430 as a "welcome back" gift from BC-KARSP.
The next regular meeting of BC-KARSP will be at the Carwell Building at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. Retired school personnel are invited to attend the meeting. Call Carol Bunning, president, at 785-486-3304 for more information. Since the meeting includes a catered lunch, an RSVP is needed.
