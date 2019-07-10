Seven representatives of the Brown County KARSP Unit (Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel) attended the State Convention in Hutchinson from June 12 - 14.
In addition to hearing very good speakers and great entertainment, the group enjoyed a cookout on the opening night. Three of the five KARSP Foundation $500 grant recipients were also present at the convention to explain the classroom projects in which they are involved. A memorial time was held on Friday morning as a remembrance of educators from across the state who passed away in 2018.
Units across the state tally the volunteer hours submitted by members. The Brown County unit was second overall. Figuring that one volunteer hour would be worth $25.43 the total amount that state KARSP members submitted was over $10 million dollars. Certificates were presented to unit members having over 900 hours of volunteer work during 2018. The following Brown County members recognized at the state convention were Patty Bevis (Unit Service Award for 2833 hours) and Carol Bunning, Gil Bunning, Janice Eliott, Milan Kleopfer, Betty Robison and Dixie Westervelt (each had between 900 and 1599 hours of volunteer work.)
Members attending from Brown County are: front row, seated - Carol and Gil Bunning; standing, from left - Betty Robison, Patty Bevis, Wes Miller, Sue Miller and Dixie Westervelt.
All Brown County retired school personnel are invited and encouraged to become a part of Brown County KARSP. For more information, please contact Betty Robison, president - 785-486-2581, or Gil Bunning, State Board Member and District 2 Director - 785-486-3304.
