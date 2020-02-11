Eleven members of the Brown County KARSP unit (Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel) attended the KCPR (Kansas Coalition of Public Retirees) Rally at the State Capitol on Monday, Feb. 3. The purpose of the Rally was to promote a COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) for all Kansas public retirees. Ernie Claudel of Olathe and his team have spent hundreds of hours talking to legislators in Topeka in an effort to get them to vote for a COLA, but to no avail. It has been 23 years since public retirees have had any increase in their KPERS (Kansas Public Employees Retirement System) payments.
Those from Brown County who attended the rally were Lucille Pennel, Darlene Rake, Rosemary Schooler, Patty Bevis, B.H. Pennel, Dixie Westervelt, Judy Tollefson-Jones, (vice-president), Staci Charles (secretary), Betty Robison (president), Carol Bunning and Gil Bunning (District 2 Director).
