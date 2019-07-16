The Brown County Sheriff’s Office recently received a $1,000 donation from the Atchison Elks, Lodge No. 647. The presentation was made by Larry Beeson, Exalted Ruler, at the Elks Lodge in Atchison on July 13.
Sheriff John Merchant stated that the donation of $1,000 will be used to continue programs such as the Teen Lifesaver Initiative and drug enforcement efforts.
“We cannot begin to express our gratitude for this generous donation by the Elks lodge 467 of Atchison," he said. "The Elks are an excellent organization that has shown much support to our communities and specifically to Law Enforcement. These donations make possible programs in the community which otherwise may not exist.”
Several area law enforcement agencies received similar donations from the Elks as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.