September 6, 2023
(These minutes are not official until approved at the October 4, 2023 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular September Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on September 6, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* Roni Tietjens called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, Shelby Rice, USD 430 Board Member, Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member, Connie Hale, Supervisor/Coordinator, Amy Larson, Board Clerk, Andrea Groth, SBS Insurance Representative, Sunshine Bone, Special Education Para, Corrie Bowers, Special Education Para, Deanna Higley, Special Education Para, Mandy Simpson, Special Education Para, Deb Swartz, Special Education Para, Charleen White, Special Education Para, Robyn Tollefson, ECSE Instructor, Valerie Tollefson, IRC Instructor, arrived at 6:02 pm, Kristi Wilhelm, IRC Instructor. Those absent were:
April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Jacquie Spihlmann, USD 415 Board Member
* Director Shamburg requested to add resignation of para Melanie Shaefer to the Consent Agenda. Shelby Rice moved to approve the agenda. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Para Sunshine Bone spoke to the board members on behalf of all special education paras. Sunshine spoke passionately about para wages, para assignments especially in recent years, and how much paras care about the students they work with.
Valerie Tollefson arrived at 6:02 pm.
Kristi Wilhelm also spoke to the board members about how much she relies on her para in the classroom as well as supportive of para wage increases.
* There were no comments from the president.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the consent agenda with the addition of accepting the resignation of para Melanie Shaefer. Shelby Rice seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the August 2, 2023 Regular Board Meeting.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of September 2023.
3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of September 2023.
4. Approve the hires of paras Linda Lock, Susanna Poortinga, Arwen Rush, Adrienne
Messer, Samantha Farr, Kindyl Spicer, and rehire of para Patricia Mosley.
5. Accept the resignation of paras Debra Ellis, Cheryl Roberts, Rachel Huckaby, Kristi
Sextro, and Melanie Shaefer.
* Director Shamburg spoke with the board about current substitute rates. Currently, the Interlocal pays substitute teachers $100 per full day of subbing. There was discussion that followed. Laurence Berger moved to raise the substitute teacher rate to $110 per day. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Mandy Simpson left the meeting at 6:25 pm.
* Director Shamburg spoke with the board members about a slight change in certified staff pay dates from the third Friday of the month to the 15th of the month. Currently, the third Friday of the month ranges from the 15th to the 21st of the month. There was discussion that followed. Jeff Brockhoff moved to change certified staff pay dates to the 15th of the month. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Andrea Groth of SBS Insurance spoke to the board members for Loren Henry. The 2023-24 insurance policy included a $1,200 increase. The increase focused on commercial property, auto, and linebacker portions of the policy. There was discussion that followed.
Shelby Rice moved to approve the 2023-24 insurance policy from SBS Insurance as presented. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Andrea Groth left the meeting at 6:28 pm.
* Jennifer Hildebrand of Varney’s and Associates spoke to the board members via speakerphone regarding the 2022-23 financial audit. The governance letter and the financial statements were reviewed, and the Interlocal was given high marks for the audit. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the 2022-23 financial audit. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Connie Hale spoke to the board members about the autism team and referrals have started coming in. Connie along with some team members will be attending TASN training in October.
* At 6:31 pm, Jeff Brockhoff moved to go into executive session for 20 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel, student personnel and negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:51 pm. Shelby Rice seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed, to protect the privacy rights of a student who is identifiable, and to ensure a fair and equitable contract.
Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Connie Hale, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, Shelby Rice, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:51 pm, Jeff Brockhoff moved to go into a second executive session for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel, student personnel and negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 7:01 pm.
Shelby Rice seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. At 7:01 pm, the board came out of executive session.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve para raises as discussed. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Director Shamburg stated that Interlocal received a letter from the state attorney general’s office indicating a Medicaid performance review, monitoring KDHE practices, policies, and oversight.
* Shelby Rice moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The meeting adjourned at 7:03 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
